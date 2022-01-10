Mourinho’s negative record after losing against Juventus

José Mourinho equaled a terrible personal record after falling against Juventus

This Sunday, José Mourinho’s Roma lost a surprising game at the Olympic Stadium against Juventus in Turin, which did not have Massimiliano Allegri on the substitute bench due to his expulsion in the previous match. The result was 3-4 in favor of the bianconeri team.

In an even first half, Roma took advantage with Tammy Abraham but the visit equalized minutes later with Paulo Dybala. The draw gave way to a Roma who seemed to be heading for victory after goals from Mkhitaryan and Pellegrini, but it was not enough for Mou’s team. Three goals from Locatelli, Kulusevski and De Sciglio came back for the Bianconeri in just eight minutes of play.

With Pellegrini’s missed penalty late in the match, they shattered all hope for Roma to score at least one point. Thus, Mourinho’s team lost again, this time when it seemed more comfortable in the match, and it remained in seventh place in the Serie A standings, tied with Fiorentina but with two games less.

The defeat got Mourinho to repeat a terrible old personal record. After six years, a team of the Portuguese coach allowed four goals at home. The second time in his career that happened to him, the first was in 2015 when his then Chelsea lost 2-4 to Bradford City for the FA Cup.