‘Narcojet’ seized in Guatemala would be from ‘La Segunda Marquetalia’ | Judicial

The ‘Narcojet’ discovered in Guatemala was carrying more than a ton of coca and would be the property of the dissidents known as ‘La Segunda Marquetalia’.

A report from the Colombian Attorney General’s Office indicates that, After the seizure of a coca laboratory in Tumaco, Nariño, information was obtained on the drug trafficking operations of the dissidents with Mexican drug traffickers. as the route and the criminal scaffolding arranged to process and remove tons of cocaine hydrochloride destined for Central America.

“Different judicial police tasks and operations carried out in various parts of the country showed that the caches labeled ‘G1’ apparently came from illegal production centers in Tumaco, in different quantities that did not exceed 100 kilograms. The substance was camouflaged in cargo vehicles and transferred to Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), where, supposedly, it was collected until the ton was completed and its passage to Venezuela was coordinated. ” Alberto Acevedo, CTI director, explained.

The CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office warned the international authorities about a Jet G3 with a shipment of cocaine hydrochloride, which had taken off from a clandestine runway located in Venezuelan territory.

Upon detection, the aircraft was forced to land in Petén (Guatemala). In the inspections 1,028 kilograms of cocaine were found. The blocks of the substance had the label (G1), the same ones that were found in the destroyed coca-growing complex in Tumaco.

Initial reports indicate that the drug shipment was destined for the Mexican cartel of Jalisco ‘Nueva Generación’ and it is estimated that its price ranges between USD 32 million.