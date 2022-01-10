National Series 61: Here the payrolls of Matanzas and Mayabeque

The directors of the National Baseball Commission, led by Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, They arrived this Sunday in the western part of the country to continue their visit to the provinces, with the aim of making official the rosters of the teams that will represent it in the upcoming National Series in its 61st edition.

Early in the morning the official list of its Crocodiles was announced in Matanzas, team that once again presents itself as one of the favorites to reach the crown in our National Series.

Directed for the third consecutive season by Armando Ferrer, a man who led them to the championship in his debut after a wait of almost 30 years,s yumurinos will take to the field from January 23 with high aspirations after achieving a subtitle last year, aware that they have one of the most solid and balanced groups in the country.

After a season where despite not being up to par on offense after being outscored by nine other teams (294 Ave), showing effective pitching for this league that allowed less than five ERA per challenge (4.40, quarters), and an excellent defense (977 Ave, first); they continue to exhibit enough tools to improve those figures.

The loss of important players such as Yasiel Santoya, who was his captain in the past, and the pitcher David Mena who saved him 14 games the previous year (both now with Industriales), added to the commitment to other professional leagues that some of their stars have in the course of the contest, is the great unknown that the Matanzas will have for this edition.

The good news is that they will be able to count on key players on the mound such as Yamichel Pérez (from Sancti Spíritus) and the recovered Dariel Góngora, a left-handed duo that will undoubtedly bring several victories to the troop.

In the evening session, the list of the 40 players of the Mayabeque Hurricanes was made official, a team that will once again have former player Micheael González as manager, a man who has known how to inspire his troops with the combativeness and dedication that he showed on the field in his days as an active player.

Occupants of the tenth place in the last contest, this cast aims this year to reach the playoffs And for that he has a very productive offense that managed to score more runs than anyone last season (495) and hit 59 homers, third among all his opponents.

With a roster very similar to that of the previous version, where they were sixth in defense (974 Ave) and eleventh in pitching (5.53 PCL), Hurricanes have raw materials in their ranks and the necessary motivation to achieve their goals, in a championship where parity among the majority of the participating casts is the main characteristic.

