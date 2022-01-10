never lose your files with this backup trick

Nobody likes to do Backups. But when you need them, it’s too late. If a device is lost, stolen, unusable, or a victim of ransomware, the best solution is to have backup copies of your files, data and documents most precious. But making a backup is not as simple as it sounds. You have to follow some rules so that this copy is useful. The most recommended method is known as the 3-2-1 rule and it is very easy to apply.

Experts from around the world recommend the 3-2-1 rule for many reasons. It is possible that you already use it in your day to day without knowing its technical name. And its purpose is none other than to make your backups are useful and available when it’s time to restore your data. Whether you lose them or if someone kidnaps them through ransomware attacks, very on the rise in recent years in the professional and domestic sphere.

So it is not enough to make backup copies with an external tool or with the one that comes with Windows or macOS. It agrees follow a series of good practices, easy to follow but that will allow you to restore that copy instead of putting your hands on your head for not having done that backup well. But what does the 3-2-1 rule mean?

3 – Make 3 backups

The 3-2-1 rule is divided into three parts. The first is 3 and it refers to making several backup copies. Specifically, it is recommended make three copies of the same file or document. That is, the main copy and two additional copies just in case.

Yes, you could make a single copy. But what if you lose the original and also the copy? The second copy will be your plan C in case of failure of plan B. Of course, if the files you want to safeguard are so important, you can add more copies to the equation to make sure everything goes smoothly when you need to go to that copy.

