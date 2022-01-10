never lose your files with this backup trick

Nobody likes to do Backups. But when you need them, it’s too late. If a device is lost, stolen, unusable, or a victim of ransomware, the best solution is to have backup copies of your files, data and documents most precious. But making a backup is not as simple as it sounds. You have to follow some rules so that this copy is useful. The most recommended method is known as the 3-2-1 rule and it is very easy to apply.

Experts from around the world recommend the 3-2-1 rule for many reasons. It is possible that you already use it in your day to day without knowing its technical name. And its purpose is none other than to make your backups are useful and available when it’s time to restore your data. Whether you lose them or if someone kidnaps them through ransomware attacks, very on the rise in recent years in the professional and domestic sphere.

So it is not enough to make backup copies with an external tool or with the one that comes with Windows or macOS. It agrees follow a series of good practices, easy to follow but that will allow you to restore that copy instead of putting your hands on your head for not having done that backup well. But what does the 3-2-1 rule mean?

3 – Make 3 backups

The 3-2-1 rule is divided into three parts. The first is 3 and it refers to making several backup copies. Specifically, it is recommended make three copies of the same file or document. That is, the main copy and two additional copies just in case.

Yes, you could make a single copy. But what if you lose the original and also the copy? The second copy will be your plan C in case of failure of plan B. Of course, if the files you want to safeguard are so important, you can add more copies to the equation to make sure everything goes smoothly when you need to go to that copy.

Rule 3 responds to a situation where you lose both the original file and the copy. This can occur by Various reasons. First, because they were both on the same device. Second, because the copy was in the cloud but you have synced by mistake and server copy deleted. It can also happen that a disaster has destroyed the device of the original file and, in addition, the one that houses the copy. Any precaution is little.

2 – Use 2 different places to save the copies

Second part of the 3-2-1 rule. As we said before, a frequent situation when making backup copies is to save it on the same device that saves the original file. This means that if you lose said device you lose original and copy. So that backup is useless.

The 2 of the 3-2-1 rule refers to saving backups on two different devices. For example, the original on your computer and the copy on your smartphone. Or one on your local device and one in the cloud. Or go to one of the many options on the market: USB sticks, SD cards, CDs or DVDs, external drives, NAS devices, free or paid online storage …

1 – Save 1 external copy

The 1 of the 3-2-1 rule has to do with one of the backups being remote or independent of the others. This affects the physical location of that copy. For example, if you have three copies of the same file, but all three are in your home or office, if there is a fire, you will lose all three copies. Instead, if one of the three copies is in the cloud or on a device stored elsewhere, that copy will be saved.

For this external copy, it is very useful to have cloud storage, such as Dropbox or Google Drive, since the servers where it will be saved are miles away from the rest of the copies. The same is true if you have a NAS at home or elsewhere. You can set it to send you a backup and so you can recover it if necessary.

The benefits of the 3-2-1 rule

In short, make 3 copies of your data. Keep your copies in at least 2 different types of storage. And finally, keep 1 of the copies out of the place where you keep the others. With this rule you will get really safe backups because they will be protected from the same problems or inconveniences that can affect your original files. And although the ideal is not to need all those copies, better to have them than not to have them.

Another advantage of the 3-2-1 rule, in addition to its effectiveness, is that it is very easy to implement. Today we can buy cheap storage media and / or acquire space in the cloud for a reasonable price. What’s more, the backup task it is done automatically thanks to current programs and applications. The operating system itself allows schedule said task, and third-party applications allow you to customize the task, make the copy, encrypt it and / or send it to another device over the internet.