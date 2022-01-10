New findings of vessels reported in two coastal points ›Cuba› Granma

The National Department of Port Captains, of the Directorate of Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, announced the discovery of several vessels in two points of the Cuban coasts.

The Captaincy of the Port of Guantánamo reports a Yola-type vessel, found on December 18, 2021 in an area known as Río Jiguaní, in the popular council of Nibujón, in the municipality of Baracoa, province of Guantánamo.

The boat, without a name, is 6.03 meters long, 2.01 wide and 0.50 meters deep; It is black and white, without an engine, and its technical condition is poor.

The Captaincy of the Port of Antilles reported the discovery of another speedboat-type vessel, without propulsion, of yellow color and blue waterline, whose hull material is fiberglass, and on the bow it has a label on both bands , where it reads «La Poly». It is 6.5 meters long, has a beam of 1.80 meters and a depth of 0.60 meters. The incident occurred on December 21, 2021, in an area known as Punta Peregrino, on the eastern flank of the Gibara Bay lighthouse, in the homonymous municipality, in the Holguín province.

Individuals or legal entities with rights over the found assets, interested in exercising them, must go to the Guantánamo Captaincy without distinction, with legal address at Calle Marina Norte, municipality of Caimanera, province of Guantánamo; or to the Captaincy of the Port of Antilles, with legal domicile in Puerto Antillas, municipality of Antillas, province of Holguín, in a term that does not exceed 30 calendar days, counted from the publication of this note, for which they must present the documentation that legally proves the ownership or possession of the goods found.