New NY data shows the impact of Ómicron in December – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know COVID infection rates per 100,000 New Yorkers increased more than 7 times last month, while the risk of hospitalization increased four-fold. The total numbers are minimal compared to the risk for the unvaccinated.

Now, however, core viral rates experience slower growth rates, although they remain high. New York state saw total hospitalizations drop Sunday for the first time in three weeks, the governor said, but it rose Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Omicron peak could be weeks away, while the CDC director noted that cases may be declining as fast as they increased.

The recently released data on New York infections highlights how they played a role in crippling the workforce in nearly every key industry last month. However, COVID-19 rates show potential signs of improvement.

Driven by the more vaccine-resistant Omicron variant, the daily rate of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 fully vaccinated New Yorkers grew more than sevenfold over the course of December, from 29.8 new cases per 100,000 residents inoculated in the first week. the month to 223.3 last week, state data shows.

The risk of testing positive was exponentially higher for unvaccinated adults, who had a rate of 1,583.1 per 100,000 new cases at the end of December. That’s more than six and a half times more than the rate of new cases per 100,000 that that group had the first week of December (239.6, which, in particular, was higher than the rate per 100,000 fully vaccinated at the end of the month). month amid the increase).

Overall, the age-adjusted vaccine effectiveness rate for new cases ended December at 77.8%, below where it started (80.9%), but with a marked rebound over the previous two weeks of data (75.4% the week of December 13, 76.1% the week of December 20).





New York State Department of Health



Vaccine effectiveness remained exceptionally high among fully vaccinated people through the December Omicron tear, with only 4.59 fully vaccinated New Yorkers out of 100,000 who ended up hospitalized for COVID-19 the week of December 27.

That’s up from 1.17 in the first week of December, but it’s still nearly 13 times lower than the hospitalization rate per 100,000 unvaccinated New Yorkers (58.27). For the latter group, the COVID hospitalization rate per 100,000 more than tripled over the course of December.





New York Department of Health



Overall, the State reported an age-adjusted COVID hospitalization vaccine effectiveness rate of 92.3% by the end of December, down from the 95.1% rate for the week of December 6, but not particularly worrisome.

Anecdotally, effectiveness rates are still highest among those who received boosters, and while state data does not incorporate that into their definition of full vaccination, data disaggregated by age group shows the highest sustained efficacy among adults from 65 years or older.

The estimated weekly effectiveness of the vaccine against new cases and hospitalizations within that demographic decreased just 0.5% in December.

The drops in vaccine efficacy against COVID infection for fully vaccinated 18-49-year-olds and 50-64-year-olds were slightly higher but similar to each other, around 3.7%, in December. The fall in efficacy compared to hospitalization was slightly higher (3.8%) for the older group compared to the younger group (3.2%).





New York State Department of Health



Efficacy against severe cases for both remained at 91% or more. And a significant number of vaccinated New Yorkers who ended up hospitalized with COVID last month likely had one or more underlying conditions that got them there.

As Governor Kathy Hochul and others have pointed out, hospitalization totals alone, while the highest since April 2020, don’t tell the whole story.

More than 40% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide were admitted to hospitals for reasons unrelated to COVID, according to preliminary data Hochul released late last week. His virus diagnoses were found during routine testing as part of the intake process. In New York City, half of the COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals on Jan.4 and Jan.5 were admitted for reasons other than COVID, he said.

The governor noted some signs of declining core viral rates across the state and said she was “cautiously optimistic” but was not yet ready to declare any kind of trend. The situation improved further over the weekend, with COVID hospitalizations in New York state dipped into Sunday’s report for the first time in three weeks.

However, that number increased by nearly 300 admissions on Monday, with Hochul reporting that total hospitalizations had surpassed 12,000 (12,022). That’s the highest statewide total since April 28, 2022, but the net increase in admissions was the lowest so far in 2022, aside from Sunday’s declining numbers.

#COVID Update: -282,961 Test Results Reported

-54,749 Positives

-19.35% Positive

-12,022 Hospitalizations (+275)

-135 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/GXTkvCWbwb – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 10, 2022

Viral rates from New York City indicate similar trends in recent days, although the weekend data is notoriously difficult to trust, especially when it comes to cases. The average weekly moving cases increased 19% from the averages of the previous four weeks, although that percentage reached almost 125% just before Christmas.

The hospitalization rate has risen 11% with the same parameters. Four days ago, that sliding rate was 62%.

To be sure, viral rates continue to rise across all key indicators, but the growth rate appears to be slowing down, sometimes dramatically, over the last week or so. Time will tell if this is a promising trend or just a blink in this latest wave.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told our sister chain NBC 4 on Friday she thought the Omicron peak could be a matter of weeks, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters that it was possible (though not certain) that cases could decline as fast as they rose.

Nationally, the prevalence of Omicron is believed to reach 97%, although the CDC has yet to update its data from the last week.

It estimates that the share of the variant in current cases from the New York region, which for agency purposes includes New Jersey, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in addition to New York, reaches 99.1%.

It took Ómicron barely a month to establish full dominance in the United States. The first confirmed case in the US was reported on December 1, while the first confirmed case of Ómicron in New York was reported a day later.