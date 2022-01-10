NFL Playoffs: NFC crossovers and schedules for the Wild Card round

The confrontations of the National Conference teams are over and the teams have settled down. The Green Bay Packers had already secured first place in the NFC from Week 17, and an extra week off, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

By beating the Carolina Panthers in the last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers They secured the second seed in the NFC. Thus, They will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond Jones Stadium; The meeting will be held on Sunday, January 16 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.



These teams have met four times in the playoffs, with a balance of two victories per side, the most recent being a victory for the Bucs in the 2002 NFC Championship Game.

Three NFC West teams

The Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers had little consequence for Sean McVay’s team as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

With these results, the Dallas Cowboys to face the Niners at AT&T Stadium on January 16 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) and the Rams will honor the Cardinals at Sofi Stadium ─This match will close the wild card round on Monday 17 at 20:15.

The Cowboys have won five of seven meetings against the 49ers in the postseason; For their part, the Rams have only faced the Cards once in the playoffs, with a victory for the Los Angeles team in 1975.

It is important to remember that WIld Card Round matches will take place January 15-17.