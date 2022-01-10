Nicolás Maduro arrives in Managua for the inauguration of Ortega, before Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived

A few moments after the fourth consecutive presidential inauguration of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, only two government leaders have arrived in the country to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, political and ideological ally of the Ortega regime, arrived at the Managua International Airport at 03:40 pm where Rafael Ortega Murillo, Ortega’s son, was waiting for him, presented as a presidential delegate; also Roberto López, executive president of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) and the Chief of the Nicaraguan Air Force, Brigadier General Spiro José Bassi Aguilar.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, arrived in Nicaragua in the morning and was also received by the same delegates.

Roberto López, executive president of the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security (INSS) greets the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, effusively. Photo taken from El 19 Digital

Díaz Canal offered statements to the official media that received him at the Managua International Airport.

«To tell you that we are very happy to be able to arrive on Nicaraguan land, a sister land, a friendly country, a people we know and on behalf of the Cuban people, on behalf of the Cuban government on behalf of Army General Raúl Castro, we want to transfer the people Nicaraguan all our congratulations for the magnificent victory achieved on November 7, it is a victory not only for Nicaragua, it is a victory that also has enormous significance for the forces of the left and for the progressive governments of Latin America and the Caribbean, “he said. Diaz Canel.

Ortega, 76, will confirm this Monday, January 10, a new period of government 2022-2026, which would be the fourth in a row since he returned to power in 2007 and the fifth because he had already been in power for the first time officially in the period 1985-1990.

This new presidential inauguration takes place in a context of international rejection, because Ortega has not allowed free, fair and transparent elections since he returned to power in 2007. He has been in power for 15 years and will complete 20 years if this new period ends until 2026.

Critics and political analysts assure that this new ceremony will have few presidents of government and heads of state, one of these, as expected, was going to be the president of Cuba, Ortega’s political and ideological ally. Other countries have changed their decision to send an official delegation, such as Mexico and Argentina.

The Nicaraguan president has retained power for the last fifteen years at the hands of his wife and co-governor, Rosario Murillo, through electoral fraud, concentration of power, manipulation of laws and armed violence against all types of protest and opposition.

In last year’s electoral process, Ortega jailed opposition leaders, among these seven presidential hopefuls. Since the social outbreak of 2018, Ortega unleashed an armed repression that left more than 300 dead, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).