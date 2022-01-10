Ninel Conde exposes her perfect curves from the Caribbean Sea with a tiny red bikini

Ninel Conde She is one of the celebrities that generates the most controversy, not only because of her love scandals and the constant legal troubles in which she gets involved, but she has also been characterized by sharing daring images that reflect her impressive figure, although she has also been singled out for resorting to to the scalpel to get it.

Despite the strong criticism it constantly receives, “El Bombón Asesino” welcomed this 2022 on the beach And of course she did not miss the opportunity to show off her curvy figure with tiny bikinis from the Caribbean Sea.

One of the postcards was exposed within her official Instagram profile, where the Mexican actress and singer appeared showing off her body in one of her favorite settings: the beach. And is that wearing a tiny red bikini, looking at the sky and with a spectacular poseIt was how the pupil of his most demanding admirers delighted, with whom he shared advice.

“If you live complaining, life will give you more things to complain about, if you live thanking life, it will give you more reasons to thank. How do you start your year?“He wrote at the bottom of the sexy publication that generated hundreds of heart-shaped reactions and comments from followers and some celebrities like Manelyk, who could not help but express his admiration for Ninel.

But that was not all, since he also set off the alarms when he appeared posing with his back to the camera while observing the immensity of the sea, allowing about 5 million followers to enjoy another angle of his curvy silhouette.

As if this were not enough, the 45-year-old actress also scandalized the same social network after sharing a series of images in which she appeared modeling a tiny bikini of threads and delicate lace in black, with which she exposed her perfect curves while airplanes fly over her on the famous Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

In her first series of New Year’s snapshots, the artist raised the temperature by posing with a nude bikini, with which she showed off her tanned skin and the spectacular way she said goodbye to 2021.

“Last photo of 2021 vs first day of 2022 there is no better way to spend the first of January than giving thanks in everything and for everything“It is read along with the series of photographs in which she also appeared wearing a tight white dress and some gold details that framed her figure.

