No-scalpel aesthetic medicine triumphs in China

It’s lunchtime and the line is huge. Not in front of the latest trendy restaurant in Shanghai, but in front of a clinic for “aesthetic medicine”, a less invasive alternative to surgery, which is gaining popularity in China.

Lasers, hyaluronic acid injections, “Scrubs” … In the age of selfies, these faster and smoother techniques, which do not require going through an operating room, seduce a new generation of Chinese.

Applications are done in a few minutes. (Photo: TN file)

The growth of aesthetic medicine

Kayla zhangThe 27-year-old has not yet planned to go through the scalpel. Instead, he just allowed himself a laser treatment, with injections and had it placed under the skin of the face Tensioning wires that allow it to be “retained.” “I’m not going to change my nose or eyes. It would be an excessive change in my appearance, “explains the young woman to AFP, who claims to seek a” better version “of herself instead of a” totally new face. “

Popular in the West, these methods – less invasive and cheaper than cosmetic surgery – are becoming very affordable in Chinese metropolises as living standards rise.

Botox is one of the most requested treatments. (Photo: TN file)

According to the Chinese Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, the sector is expected to reach 300 billion yuan ($ 47.48 billion) this year, seven times more than in 2013.

Goodbye to surgeries?

The non-invasive techniques They represent a very important segment of this trend, while surgery is losing steam, according to the US firm of advice to companies Frost & Sullivan. But the authorities intend to prevent the sector from developing in a chaotic way: they prohibit advertising practices that contribute to “appearance distress” and physical complexes. Specialty clinics cannot present “before and after” photos of an intervention or promote “unrealistic beauty standards”.

In 2021, authorities imposed tens of millions of dollars in fines for various infractions.

Li Li, a 27-year-old professional model, receives laser treatments every month to correct her skin blemishes. But it says that He feels some social pressure to continually improve his image. After comments from friends about the features of his face, in not ideal proportions according to them, he had his chin “filled”. “I was quick to do it,” he explains.

Cheaper than surgery

According to the British audit firm Deloitte, these interventions cost on average a third of the price of cosmetic surgery operations. Specialist doctor Yang Kaiyuan points out that 10 years ago, his clients used to come to show him a photo of a celebrity saying, “I want to look like this.” “Today, people want mostly slight improvements to their appearance,” he explains.

Look for a serious place

But nevertheless, the increase in the number of unauthorized establishments worries the authorities. In 2019, 15% of the 13,000 authorized beauty clinics worked outside their defined fields of activity, according to a report by the Shanghai cabinet iResearch. According to the same study, one in three needles in circulation was not compliant.

In early 2021, an actress was featured in the press after posting images of her nose blackened by necrosis on social media after an operation that had gone wrong. But for Ken Huang, president of the PhiSkin Clinic in Shanghai, these types of incidents do not diminish the popularity of aesthetic treatments among young Chinese who want to improve their appearance or increase their chances in the job market.

“Beautiful people will have more opportunities than others,” he says. “If you are not attractive on the outside, even if you have an interesting personality, people may not have the opportunity to see it,” he concludes.

