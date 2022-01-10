NVIDIA: Should You Buy In Today’s Tech-Selling Environment?

After experiencing intense selling pressure last week, chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ 🙂 is sliding into a bear market.

The selloff, which pushed semiconductor stocks more than 18% below their November high, comes after an impressive rally last year. That steep pullback, however, has left many investors wondering if the time is right to buy the shares of America’s largest chipmaker by market capitalization.

NVDA shares closed at $ 272.47 on Friday, down more than 7% during the first trading week of 2022. This is because investors have shunned high-growth tech stocks amid concern. that, with interest rates rising, it will be difficult to justify the high valuations of these old market favorites.

High-growth stocks are the most vulnerable when rates start to rise because their value is highly dependent on future earnings, which analysts discount in current dollars using prevailing market rates. The higher those rates go up, the lower the present value of those benefits.

According to data compiled by Bernstein, about a third of all tech stocks have recently traded at more than 10 times their income. For comparison, he was valued at 3.2 times sales, according to Bloomberg data.

Although the macroeconomic outlook is clearly turning hostile for NVIDIA and other technology companies, this setback may offer investors the opportunity to take positions in a fantastic business that is experiencing explosive growth.

In its most recent earnings report, released in mid-November, the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker posted record sales and presented another upbeat forecast for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter. These forecasts far exceeded the median estimates of analysts.

The bullish consensus continues

NVIDIA has posted an average revenue growth of 57% in the last eight quarters. That performance has helped make it one of the top 10 companies by market value on the S&P 500. And that has made NVDA one of the most beloved chip stocks.

The company has consistently outperformed analysts’ earnings estimates for the past five years and outperformed Street’s earnings estimates for 10 consecutive quarters.

Chart: Investing.com

In a survey conducted by Investing.com of 42 analysts, 36 gave the company a rating of “outperform“That is, it outperforms the market, with a 12-month consensus price target of $ 340.59, which shows a 25% upside potential from the current market price.

Citibank, in a note to clients last week, noted that it sees several positive catalysts for the chipmaker in 2022, including a strong Christmas season of games, a strong data center demand trend. and improvements in the offer of games and networks in the second half of this year.

NVIDIA is a provider of the key components needed for all of the industry’s large, high-growth technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotic automation, mobile computing, the Internet of Things, and cryptocurrency mining. Gaming and data centers have been NVIDIA’s top vendors, but the company is also well-positioned to benefit from other secular trends.

NVIDIA’s investment appeal was further strengthened after Meta Platforms, the company formerly known as Facebook (NASDAQ :), announced in October its new push to develop the metaverse, a digital environment accessed with reality tools. virtual machines that depend on high-powered processors. Meta and other tech giants are investing billions in this initiative and NVIDIA is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries and contributors in this new phase.

conclusion

NVIDIA shares, after falling about 20% over the past five weeks, have become attractive to investors who were on the sidelines waiting for a better entry point. However, that weakness has more of a run, in our opinion, as large institutional investors continue to align their portfolios, shifting their cash to safe assets.

We therefore believe that long-term investors will achieve a much better price point for NVDA shares in the coming weeks.