NY reports a decrease in COVID hospitalizations for the first time in three weeks – Telemundo New York (47)

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state declined Sunday for the first time in three weeks, and while the number of people testing positive remains high by historical standards, authorities say a peak is coming.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office reported a total of 11,747 people in the hospital with COVID as of Sunday, 96 fewer than the day before. It was the first time since December 18 that hospitalizations fell day-over-day, although they are still nearly triple now what they were then, and are just shy of 20-month highs.

Some 79,977 people tested positive on Saturday, Hochul’s office said, a decrease of more than 10,000 from the previous day. The number of people tested was near an all-time high, and single-day positivity rates are slowly beginning to recede from peaks above 20%.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told our sister network NBC 4 who thought an Omicron spike could be a matter of just a couple of weeks, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters that it was possible (though far from certain) cases could drop so quickly as they went up.