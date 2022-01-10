NY reports a decrease in COVID hospitalizations for the first time in three weeks – Telemundo New York (47)

Admin 35 mins ago News Leave a comment 29 Views

COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state declined Sunday for the first time in three weeks, and while the number of people testing positive remains high by historical standards, authorities say a peak is coming.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office reported a total of 11,747 people in the hospital with COVID as of Sunday, 96 fewer than the day before. It was the first time since December 18 that hospitalizations fell day-over-day, although they are still nearly triple now what they were then, and are just shy of 20-month highs.

Some 79,977 people tested positive on Saturday, Hochul’s office said, a decrease of more than 10,000 from the previous day. The number of people tested was near an all-time high, and single-day positivity rates are slowly beginning to recede from peaks above 20%.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci told our sister network NBC 4 who thought an Omicron spike could be a matter of just a couple of weeks, and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters that it was possible (though far from certain) cases could drop so quickly as they went up.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fire in the Bronx was caused by an electric heater

Posted at 18:29 ET (23:29 GMT) Sunday, January 9, 2022 Playing Posted at 17:21 ET …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved