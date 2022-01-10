Official | The millionaire offer of Club América to Colo-Colo to sign Pablo Solari

Many weeks have passed since the board of directors of the America club He promised a major restructuring in the team’s roster, due to the poor results that occurred in the important moments during the past year. The coaching staff led by Santiago Solari He asked since his arrival in January 2021, the incorporation of a right winger, which has not arrived despite the fact that a year of this has already passed.

Solari himself and his coaching staff have repeatedly pointed out the work done by the board, which has been unable to bring in the players that the coach has requested. This is why the fans are extremely upset and constantly ask for the departure of the team’s sports president, Santiago Banos, which is the main one pointed out by this situation.

Several names have sounded to reach the Eagles, but none has been confirmed officially so far, this despite the fact that the Americanist participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament has already begun. The azulcrema squad was quite short in the debut against PueblaTherefore, the board of directors wants to close the missing reinforcements, before Matchday 3, when we will be active again in the League.

America has already launched its first offer for Pablo Solari

One of the names that have sounded the most so far and that at this moment is the closest possibility for the Coapa squad, is the 20-year-old Argentine player who plays in Colo-Colo From Chile, Pablo Solari. This player is of great interest to the American manager and therefore she would have already launched an initial offer for the player, but they are willing to increase it considerably.

According to Chilean press information, the America club I would be willing to offer up $ 5 million for the services of Pablo Solari, an amount that has surprised locals and strangers. This amount may seem quite high since we are talking about a footballer who has not consolidated and would be a bet for the future, rather than a short-term solution.

If the Eagles released this amount of money for the Argentine, it would undoubtedly be a contract that would raise many expectations, since rarely is so much paid for such a young footballer. Hopefully the bet of Santiago Banos be wise, although the fans are very skeptical about the recent hiring history of the board.