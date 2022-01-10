Ortega’s international isolation leaves him with few guests of diplomatic relevance in his fourth consecutive inauguration

The presidential inauguration of Daniel Ortega this Monday, January 10, will be the fifth of his life since he came to power for the first time after the 1984 elections and the fourth in a row since he returned to the Presidency in 2007. That year , 13 leaders accompanied him, today he will have more than 300 guests, none of diplomatic relevance, and, instead, they will be those who participated on November 7 as “electoral companions” in the voting – without opposition and with a controlled electoral system – where Ortega was assigned the Presidency along with his wife Rosario Murillo in the Vive Presidency.

When Ortega officially took power, he was 39 years old and had previously been at the head of the Governing Board of National Reconstruction (1979 and 1985) that was imposed in the country after the overthrow of the Somoza dictatorship in July 1979. Five years later, On November 4, 1984, the presidential votes were held in a context of civil war between the Sandinistas who took power by arms and members of the Counterrevolution.

In the elections that were held under the total control of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), there were a series of complaints from the liberal and conservative opponents, including allegations of sabotage of their political meetings by the so-called « divine mobs ». Finally, the main political opponents led by Arturo Cruz Porras (father of the current political prisoner Arturo Cruz Sequeira), were forced to resign their electoral nominations and inevitably the Sandinistas, led by Ortega, seized power.

The FSLN left power after the 1990 elections, in which it was defeated by the National Opposition Union (UNO), led by Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.

In 2007 Ortega returned to the presidential chair, this time in a country at peace, with a stable economy and democratic electoral processes. However, since then and for the last fifteen years, Ortega has retained power with electoral fraud, manipulation of the laws and armed violence against all types of protest, opposition and criticism. The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), which once again proclaimed Ortega president of Nicaragua after the voting on November 7, 2021, is made up mostly of declared members of the FSLN, loyal to Ortega and his wife and co-governor, Rosario Murillo.

This last electoral year was marked by the arrest, imprisonment and prosecution of the most prominent opponents, among these seven presidential candidates. Other opponents fled the country and are in exile due to threats from Ortega. Nicaragua today is a country in which no type of criticism or public opposition is allowed.

Due to all this, the inauguration of this Monday, January 10, will take place in a context of international rejection, in which many heads of state are not expected to accompany Ortega and Murillo. The usual delegations of their political allies such as Russia, Venezuela, Cuba and Bolivia are expected, although so far none of the presidents of those countries have confirmed their attendance. Delegations from China and other countries from the Far East and Africa are also expected, with whom Ortega has become friends in the absence of support from the countries of the region.

Election escorts now as guests

Last Wednesday, January 5, Rosario Murillo, who is also the official spokesperson for the Ortega regime, announced that “more than 300 brothers from different countries” will participate in the event. “We are preparing for the inauguration of the presiding people on January 10, we have visitors who come to us from all over. We have brothers who have been electoral companions and now they accompany us in the swearing-in of the presiding people, “said Murillo through the pro-government media, which his children control.

The ex-diplomat and political analyst in exile, Oscar René Vargas, valued that if on Monday no head of state or president of the Government attends the new presidential inauguration of Ortega, it would show that not even his political allies “give him the necessary strength to counteract the lack of legitimacy of the regime ”.

“The fact that no head of state comes means that this presidential inauguration is considered not important. The importance of a inauguration is given by the importance of the delegation that attends, ”said Vargas. In addition, the political analyst reiterated that the lack of presidents will be a sign of the international isolation of the regime.

The other element to highlight, according to Vargas, is the number of official delegations. “Few important delegations at the ministerial level. There may be delegations headed by ambassadors, which shows the lack of importance of the inauguration for governments, ”said Vargas. The former diplomat added that in the absence of official delegations at the government level, “the regime has adopted the tactic of inviting people without any official representation.” “These invitations are to fill the official void,” he said.

For this year, the only president who will be present, according to diplomats accredited in Managua and who requested anonymity, will be Nicolás Maduro. In the case of Cuba, Ortega’s other great ally would send Prime Minister Manuel Marrero (President Miguel Díaz-Canel will not attend), while for Bolivia the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Erwin Mamani Machaca, would attend and not President Luis Arce. . It would be the first time no Central American ruler accompanies Ortega.

January 10, 2017

Ortega’s last inauguration was on January 10, 2017, in which little attendance was already noted from presidents and heads of state, after elections that were characterized by the exclusion of the opposition, control of Ortega in the system electoral, the scarce citizen participation and it was the first time that Murillo was presented as a candidate for vice president of the country. Only five leaders accompanied Ortega, eight less than in 2007.

Managua Nicaragua. 01/19/2017. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra takes office, who is preparing for his third presidential term. Oscar Navarrete / LA PRENSA.

From the Latin American region came the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro; the then president of Bolivia, Evo Morales; the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández; the President of El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez, and the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Tsai Ing-Wen, a country with which Ortega broke relations in 2021.

On behalf of Cuba, the first vice president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is now president, attended. Also in attendance were the Minister of the Interior of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev; the Special Envoy of Pope Francis, Nuncio León Kalenga; the Nuncio in Nicaragua Fortunatus Nwachukwu, among the most important.

This investiture was not attended by the King of Spain, Felipe de Borbón, who attended the presidential elections of 2012 and 2007 as prince.

January 10, 2012

In 2012, when Ortega was re-elected illegally – violating Article 147 of the Political Constitution, which prohibited consecutive presidential reelection – seven heads of state or state leaders attended.

In this shot, the then Prince of Asturias, Felipe VI (now King of Spain) and the Iranian President, Mahmud Ahmadinejad, particularly agreed; the late president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez; the then president of Guatemala, Álvaro Colom; the then president of El Salvador, Mauricio Funes (now asylee in Nicaragua); Ricardo Martinelli Panama and Porfirio Lobo from Honduras.

January 10, 2007

In 2007, when Ortega returned to power, 13 leaders from different countries attended, but those who stood out the most for their closeness to Ortega were Hugo Chávez from Venezuela and Evo Morales from Bolivia.

Daniel Ortega at the presidential inauguration on January 10, 2007, accompanied by the presidents Hugo Chávez of Venezuela (red shirt) and Evo Morales (white shirt). THE PRESS / Archive

Another character who always stood out among the attendees is Prince Felipe representing the Spanish Crown; the Ibero-American Secretary of State, Trinidad Jiménez, and the then Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), José Miguel Insulza.

The President of Taiwan, Chen Shui-bian, also attended accompanied by a delegation of 200 people, made up of government officials, private businessmen and journalists from different media in the Asian country.

The North American delegation was made up of Mike Leavitt, Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States, the Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Thomas Shannon, and the executive director of the Millennium Account corporation, John J. Danilovich, in addition of the North American ambassador in Nicaragua, Paul Trivelli.

January 1985. Fidel Castro participates in the inauguration of Daniel Ortega. It was his first time elected president of Nicaragua. LAPRENSA / AP

Ortega’s first inauguration in January 1985 was attended by the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, the president of Yugoslavia, the president of Suriname, vice-presidents and cancilerres.