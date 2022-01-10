Pablo Lavallén will arrive in Honduras in two weeks and Juan Carlos Espinoza will direct the first Olympia game in the Clausura

2022-01-09
The Argentine coach Pablo Lavallén which was made official this Saturday as the new helmsman of Olympia, it will take a while for his arrival in the country as he is solving some documentation issues to settle in the country and govern the destinations of the four-time champion.
The Olympian manager, Humberto Garcia, said that the first match of the Clausura where the lion will premiere his crown against Real Sociedad, will be directed by Juan Carlos Espinza, a coach who has been putting the team in shape this preseason, as Lavallén will arrive in the country possibly until the third week of January.
“What determines the arrival of Lavallén is that he completes some documents to move to Honduras and everything that has to do with air travel. It is very difficult for this week to arrive. For Saturday’s game, it is very likely that Juan Carlos Espinoza will direct it and we hope that at the end of the next week he will arrive with his assistants to get to know the squad and take control, but we will wait for the air tickets to be solved ” Garcia told HRN radio.
The leadership of the white box has explained that the decision to appoint Lavallén to occupy the place of Pedro Troglio, was largely due to the economic issue, in addition to the knowledge he has of group management and the training of talent that he forged in River Plate.
“There are three components that influence the decision, but it is not to hide it and one is the economic conditions, the finances; the second is the mystique of work, the references. Olimpia has three pillars that are: to maintain competitiveness in the national tournament, competitiveness in Concacaf, and third, to train players to contribute to the national teams and place them abroad. Based on these three pillars, these profiles are sought of how they work, if they do it with basic forces, competitive tournaments. Pablo has not won titles, but he worked in the basic forces of River Plate, he had a great time in Colón de Santa Fe where and led him to the final of an international tournament (Copa Sudamericana 2019) and third is how he works and learning. Lavallén’s profile fit in and also his willingness to come to Honduras ”, said Humberto García.
At the moment, Olimpia is working at full steam under the command of coach Juan Carlos Espinoza. On the subject of reinforcements, it will be Coach Lavallén who will finish if he needs to. One of them is midfielder Bryan Moya who is already training with the club.