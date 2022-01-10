Pablo Lavallén will arrive in Honduras in two weeks and Juan Carlos Espinoza will direct the first Olympia game in the Clausura

2022-01-09

The Argentine coach Pablo Lavallén which was made official this Saturday as the new helmsman of Olympia, it will take a while for his arrival in the country as he is solving some documentation issues to settle in the country and govern the destinations of the four-time champion.

The Olympian manager, Humberto Garcia, said that the first match of the Clausura where the lion will premiere his crown against Real Sociedad, will be directed by Juan Carlos Espinza, a coach who has been putting the team in shape this preseason, as Lavallén will arrive in the country possibly until the third week of January.

“What determines the arrival of Lavallén is that he completes some documents to move to Honduras and everything that has to do with air travel. It is very difficult for this week to arrive. For Saturday’s game, it is very likely that Juan Carlos Espinoza will direct it and we hope that at the end of the next week he will arrive with his assistants to get to know the squad and take control, but we will wait for the air tickets to be solved ” Garcia told HRN radio.