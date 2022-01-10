PayPal Launches Its Own Cryptocurrency: Why It Would Be Better Than The Dollar

In 2020, PayPal joined the cryptocurrency market and it allows its customers to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other virtual currencies using the wallets of the United States digital payment company.

This year, the company announced that it will continue to expand its crypto business on a global scale and advanced the launch of its own stablecoin.

What is a stablecoin? In Argentine jargon, these digital currencies are known as “crypto dollars”, since they are parity with the US dollar and always have a value of US $ 1.

¨PayPal will launch its own stablecoin backed by the US dollar. It will always have a value of US $ 1.

Investors use “stablecoins” as a barrier to entry into the crypto market and then exchange them for other volatile cryptocurrencies; and they also keep them for the long term because they are a way to save in dollars with no stocks or limits.

In dialogue with Bloomberg, José Fernández da Ponte, senior vice president of cryptocurrencies and digital currencies at PayPal, revealed that the firm is “exploring” the launch of its own stable digital currency.

In addition, he noted that they are working with central banks and thinking about how PayPal can play a role in the world of cryptocurrencies.

“We will work in collaboration with regulators as long as they want to move forward” , stressed Fernández da Ponte.

How was PayPal cryptocurrency leaked?

These statements came after a developer named Steve Moser read the PayPal code and found remnants of a stablecoin owned by the company.

What if PayPal Coin is something separate from Paypal’s USD stable coin? What if PayPal was also working on stable coins for the Pound and the Euro? #PayPalCoin $ PYPL $ PYPLUSD https://t.co/vyBmMCmp7f pic.twitter.com/qRJ0IrbBBJ – Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) January 10, 2022

In simple terms, PayPal is a platform that works thanks to lines of code created by its developers. In those lines of code, Moser found that they were already working on a new technological “branch” in their code to support a stablecoin backed by the US dollar.

In addition, he found images and a new PayPal logo indexed in the code.

New PayPal logo?

In the wake of these discoveries, a company spokesperson said what Moser detected were just “scraps” of code left over from internal competition from PayPal’s blockchain programmers.

In just three days, Fernández da Ponte officially confirmed the intention of the American company and more news is expected in the medium term.