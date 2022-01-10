Pedro Pierluisi on the rise in hospitalizations: “Our hospitals are not on the verge of a collapse”

Although the statistics still point to an increase in the number of infections hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19, the governor Pedro Pierluisi He raised today, Sunday, that his hope is that there will be a decrease before the next two weeks pass.

“The time will come, I wait before the end of the next two weeks, in which we will then see a sustained decline”, the chief executive responded to The new day.

This media questioned the governor if there is a contingency plan to avoid a collapse of the health system, given the fact that currently there are not enough personnel to attend without setbacks and under adequate working conditions for both coronavirus patients and other conditions, amid the upturn for the omicron variant.

“Measures are being taken to set up tents outside the Emergency Room areas, to do as was done at one point, to channel patients in a more efficient way. This is being organized and it is possible that it will be done ”, the governor told this media, regarding the plans of the Department of Health and the different hospital administrators.

Although various voices have already pointed out that the active staff is insufficient, beyond the number of beds allegedly available, neither Health nor the Hospital Association has shared information regarding a census of workers by area, versus incarcerated patients. “Those who have the census are really the hospitals themselves and the Hospital Association. We could supply that information, but obviously I don’t have it at hand, ”said Pierluisi.

The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus on the island continued to rise, with 732 patients being held with the virus, according to the Health report this Sunday, which is the highest number since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Of the total number of people hospitalized, 650 are adults and 82 are pediatric patients. This represents an increase of 14 hospitalizations compared to the 718 registered yesterday.

Among the adults, 83 were in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 53 of these were on a ventilator. Five pediatric patients were also in intensive care, two of them on a ventilator.

“All the time we are watching what are the available resources, including the personnel. […] I know that the secretary (Carlos Mellado) is in constant communication with the administrators of all the hospitals. I also know that, although they are challenging moments, our hospitals are not on the verge of a collapse and no one should be thinking that, they are taking care of the patients who arrive, “said Pierluisi.

Salud also reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing to 3,373 the total number of people who have lost the battle against this disease in Puerto Rico.

The ages of the victims are between 47 and 94 years. All the deaths occurred in January. So far this month there have been 54 deaths from the virus, exceeding the 49 reported in December in one week, according to the Health Data BioPortal. January 5 is the day with the most accumulated deaths at the moment: 13. For the same period in December, there were five deaths.