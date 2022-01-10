Pedro Troglio tells for the first time the reason why he left Olimpia and how his transfer to San Lorenzo took place from one day to the next

2022-01-09
Pedro Troglio is already history in Olympia. After his departure, now the Catracho team will march hand in hand with another Argentine, Pablo Lavallén, a helmsman who was recommended by his compatriot and they will seek to continue with the same mystique that led them to success.
But Troglio, now a technician of the San Lorenzo, does not forget his time in this country and reveals the reasons why he did not return to the country again and the holidays ended the day that those from “Boedo” knocked on his door, a call that he had been waiting for since the day he arrived in Honduras.
Troglio revealed the reason why he left the four-time champion: “I did not plan to stay in Argentine football, but a possibility like this is very difficult not to accept,” the former coach of the most winning club in Honduras began in statements to the San channel. Lorenzo de Almagro.
Then he mentioned what made him say yes to the Argentine team: “In three years I will have seen my wife six months and my oldest children, three. The pandemic made me be alone for eight months, I lost my father and I was out, that is, I could not be at the farewell. I have my big mother here. So this offer gave me the possibility of being able to have the life that I want to have close to my family and what better than in a club like San Lorenzo ”.
With the experience he had in Honduras, Troglio hopes to continue with that mystique in San Lorenzo: “It is an honor to be here, it is a great club and I am living it every day. I’m excited. You have to try to transmit good vibes, regardless of whether we are good or bad. I do not tell what happened before. I hope that all the people can start from scratch with me. My dream is to be able to stay a long time ”, he declared.
In the first place, Troglio assured that it is “as shown: humble, clear and loyal.” And he added: “When I leave a club, I like to leave and be told that I am a good guy. With that I am satisfied ”.
“I am grateful for what I do because football changed my life, I was able to tell my old man at 70 not to work anymore and that was the best thing that could have happened to me. It was very strong. He did not speak only of economics when he said that it changed my life and my family, but life itself, “he said about what his father taught him.
Finally he spoke about his friend Diego Maradona whom he could not fire since he died while he was in Honduras. “He started out being my idol, then I was teammates and we ended up being friends. Life with Diego was impressive. I am not very objective to talk about him and logically I do not share many of the situations that he has lived, but for those of us who were next to him it was fantastic. What happened and the way it left hurts my soul ”.