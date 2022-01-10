Pedro Troglio tells for the first time the reason why he left Olimpia and how his transfer to San Lorenzo took place from one day to the next

2022-01-09

Pedro Troglio is already history in Olympia. After his departure, now the Catracho team will march hand in hand with another Argentine, Pablo Lavallén, a helmsman who was recommended by his compatriot and they will seek to continue with the same mystique that led them to success. But Troglio, now a technician of the San Lorenzo, does not forget his time in this country and reveals the reasons why he did not return to the country again and the holidays ended the day that those from “Boedo” knocked on his door, a call that he had been waiting for since the day he arrived in Honduras. Read. OMAR DE FELIPPE, THE OTHER OPTION THAT OLIMPIA HAD AS DT Troglio revealed the reason why he left the four-time champion: “I did not plan to stay in Argentine football, but a possibility like this is very difficult not to accept,” the former coach of the most winning club in Honduras began in statements to the San channel. Lorenzo de Almagro.

Then he mentioned what made him say yes to the Argentine team: “In three years I will have seen my wife six months and my oldest children, three. The pandemic made me be alone for eight months, I lost my father and I was out, that is, I could not be at the farewell. I have my big mother here. So this offer gave me the possibility of being able to have the life that I want to have close to my family and what better than in a club like San Lorenzo ”. With the experience he had in Honduras, Troglio hopes to continue with that mystique in San Lorenzo: “It is an honor to be here, it is a great club and I am living it every day. I’m excited. You have to try to transmit good vibes, regardless of whether we are good or bad. I do not tell what happened before. I hope that all the people can start from scratch with me. My dream is to be able to stay a long time ”, he declared.