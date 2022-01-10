Penelope Cruz told who her best friend in Hollywood is and the only person who treated her “very well”

Penelope Cruz he stands as a true star, one of those figures who shine in every project, who emanate a special aura in front of the camera and that every director in the world wants to hire. The Spanish is synonymous with success and everything is based on her enormous talent.

Of course, the Iberian woman stands out in the always complex Hollywood industry, but she did not always have it simple, because crossing the ocean from her homeland to the mecca of cinema implied efforts, difficulties and fears of everything that would come in her life.

After standing out in his country, mainly under the tutelage of the prestigious Pedro Almodovar, Penelope He accepted the adventure of going to Hollywood to test his abilities and play in the big leagues. The 1990s was entering its close when cross he immersed himself fully in the United States.

Landing in such a challenge was not such a simple situation, but in those days of uncertainty, the Spanish woman found an angel, a person who opened the doors of her house, a woman who sheltered her and made herself available to help her in that adaptation.

The savior of Penelope it was Salma Hayek, nothing more and nothing less. The Mexican understood that the Iberian needed containment and gave it to her with all her heart. “When I went to Los Angeles for the first time, we did not know each other personally, we had only spoken on the phone. I came with the proposal to make a movie, and I was only going to be there for two months. But the truth is that I did not know anyone, “he said. cross.

As for Salma’s first great gesture, Penelope He described, in his interview with Ellen Degeneres: “She went to meet me at the airport, and she said, ‘You are not going to any hotel. You are going to come to my house, because the beginnings are always difficult, and you are going to feel very alone. ‘ So without hesitation, she installed me in her home. “

The friendship sprouted immediately, that incredible attitude of the Mexican stimulated an indissoluble bond between them. And that’s how she defined the relationship: “For all this is that we are almost sisters. When I stayed at her house, I even ended up sleeping in her room because I was scared to death. And that’s how we met ”.

To leave no doubt about how you feel about Hayek, Penelope He remarked: “It was something wonderful, that someone whom I practically did not know, told me that I wanted to or not, was going to take me to his house. I love her deeply. And from the first day, she was always like that with me ”.