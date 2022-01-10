PHOTOS of Ricky and Stefi’s wedding

There are no longer singles in the Montaner family. Ricky, the last of the singer’s children Ricardo Montaner He got married this weekend with the Argentine actress, model and host Stefi Roitman.

The couple got married in Buenos Aires so that as many guests could attend, since at first it was thought of holding the celebration in the United States but the restrictions due to the pandemic would prevent many of their friends from traveling.





In fact, the guests were subjected to a Covid test before entering the party and one of the guests tested positive, so he could not enter, although the name was not released.

Ricardo Montaner He congratulated the couple with a message on his social networks in which he also jokingly pointed out that now, yes, Stefi You can enter the private WhatsApp group of the Montaner family, which is a tradition among them.

The wedding closes a romantic love story that began two months before the pandemic, when Stefi traveled to Miami to meet Ricky, who had sent him messages through his social networks.

“Hey babe, how are you? Just so you know, I am the single and the less handsome of the two Montaner brothers, ”Ricky wrote to Stefy to convince her to meet.

In Miami, Stefi He was stranded by the quarantine decree, which caused the couple to live a happy dating season.