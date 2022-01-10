Piqué’s warning to Real Madrid prior to the Spanish Super Cup match

2022-01-10

Barcelona Y Real Madrid are measured on Wednesday for the semifinals (single match) of the Spain Supercup at King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia and Gerard Piqué He referred to this expected match in Movistar. The Barça defender warned the whites that this Barça is not the same as the one they faced in LaLiga and is optimistic that they will be able to leave their eternal rival on the road.

El Clásico in the Spanish Super Cup

“It is a title and we all fight them the same, as we have shown historically. We are eager to lift the Cup. In the semifinals, the main course, El Clásico, and it will be difficult. But I think we come at a good time. We are growing up. I am optimistic to be able to compete well, qualify and reach the final ”.

Present of Barça

“In the situation we are in, every victory, and if we win the title now, reinforces you a lot, gives you a lot of confidence and is important for the next few months to come. They make you grow as a team. We have not started the year well. We face the Super Cup with all the enthusiasm in the world and wanting to win it because we have not done it for a few years now and it is one of the competitions that historically has been good for us ”.