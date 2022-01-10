Piqué’s warning to Real Madrid prior to the Spanish Super Cup match

2022-01-10
Barcelona Y Real Madrid are measured on Wednesday for the semifinals (single match) of the Spain Supercup at King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia and Gerard Piqué He referred to this expected match in Movistar. The Barça defender warned the whites that this Barça is not the same as the one they faced in LaLiga and is optimistic that they will be able to leave their eternal rival on the road.
Piqué mocks Real Madrid for not signing Mbappé
El Clásico in the Spanish Super Cup
“It is a title and we all fight them the same, as we have shown historically. We are eager to lift the Cup. In the semifinals, the main course, El Clásico, and it will be difficult. But I think we come at a good time. We are growing up. I am optimistic to be able to compete well, qualify and reach the final ”.
Present of Barça
“In the situation we are in, every victory, and if we win the title now, reinforces you a lot, gives you a lot of confidence and is important for the next few months to come. They make you grow as a team. We have not started the year well. We face the Super Cup with all the enthusiasm in the world and wanting to win it because we have not done it for a few years now and it is one of the competitions that historically has been good for us ”.
Format
“The format is more complicated, it gives everyone more options to win it. The fact of playing a game and on a neutral field makes everything equal much and more in today’s football. They are all teams of a high level and they are two games of hard work, very even and normally it is 50 percent ”.
Real Madrid
“They maintain the foundation that has given them so much success in the past. The midfield, with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, know each other very well and the performance they have given these years is very high. Benzema and Vinicius are at a superlative level, at the level of goals and at the level of play. Behind it is a team that retreats well, that is comfortable without the ball and they base everything on transitions from Vinicius or that those in the middle team up so that Benzema receives. It is the same base from years ago. We know them well, they have a high level, but I think we can hurt them ”.
LaLiga Classic
” It was unfair that they took all three points. I remember an action of Dest with the 0-0- and they advanced in the first time they arrived. We were emotionally more touched, but the scene has changed ”.