Police kill in Lolotique, San Miguel

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported the murder of an agent in the Santa Bárbara canton of the Lolotique municipality in the department of San Miguel.

The authorities assure that the policeman, whose name they have not yet provided, was attacked by unknown persons while participating in a sporting event in the area.

So far no arrests of possible perpetrators have been reported, however, the PNC reported that it has mounted an operation to find the culprits.

On the other hand, Apolonio Tobar, through the account of the Attorney for the Defense of Human Rights (PDDH) on Twitter, condemned the murder of the agent and urged the authorities to guarantee justice in this event.

In addition, it is presumed that a body that was located this Saturday, January 8, is a police officer. The PNC said this would be verified through a DNA test. He did not clarify whether it was one of the two police officers who disappeared this week.

Missing

During this week it was reported that an agent and a corporal of the PNC are missing, both reported in different events, according to the Movement of Police Workers (MTP).

The agent identified as Nahúm Elías Hernández Escobar, stationed in the Altavista sub-delegation, San Salvador, has been missing since the night of Sunday, January 2. His vehicle was located on Monday in Izalco, Sonsonate, and signs of blood were found inside. “The agent has not answered the cell phone since Sunday night, apparently he was heading towards Mizata, in La Libertad, since there was the wife with relatives, but never came “, mentioned the MTP in its publication.

Corpse found in Sonsonate that PNC presumes is that of a policeman

On the other hand, Corporal Salvador Mejía Elías, stationed at the Forensic Criminal Subdelegation in San Salvador, was also reported missing during the same week. According to relatives of the corporal, the last time they had knowledge of him was last Saturday, January 1.

The MTP confirmed that for the moment a “crisis table” has been established to clarify both cases.

An agent and a corporal of the PNC are missing

Another reported fact

During the night of this Sunday, January 9, a homicide scene in the San Isidro neighborhood, Soyapango, has also been reported by the PNC. According to the report provided by the authorities, the victim was abandoned by unknown persons wrapped in sheets with stab wounds. Until the closing of this note, it does not report captures of possible culprits.