Ponzi or no Ponzi? 4 factors to evaluate an investment platform

In the realm of bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, numerous companies and investment platforms promise financial returns. In this context, it is necessary to be able to discriminate the genuine from the potentially fraudulent.

A frequent scam modality are Ponzi or pyramid schemes. As defined in the corresponding CriptoNoticias page, in this type of fraud, those who enter first obtain investment interest from the newest participants. For this, it is necessary to bring in new participants until, eventually, the system collapses.

The NGO Bitcoin Argentina, in November of last year, had warned about the growth of pyramid schemes in the South American country. Many times, as Javier Madariaga explained, they use “famous personalities, athletes or influencers” to promote them.

Some Ponzi schemes may be obvious. This is the case with the “loom of abundance”, very fashionable a couple of years ago. In this type of scam, each person – after investing an initial capital – had to recruit others who also put money in. No product or service was offered. It was purely and exclusively a pyramid scheme of financial collection that made a few millionaires, and made many lose money.

Other promoters of pyramid schemes are more cunning and disguise the scam in order to attract new adherents. Next, we present 4 elements that you should evaluate when considering a platform that offers you to make investments with them.

1) High returns guaranteed

The cryptocurrency market is characterized by its high volatility. You can make a lot of money, and also lose it. On the other hand, the fixed income stock market does not usually pay more than 5% per year in dollars, and variable income sometimes reaches the order of 20% or 25% per year.

But no trader, no matter how experienced, can guarantee to obtain certain returns.

For this reason, if a person, platform or company offers you investments with a high guaranteed return, supposedly coming from trading, it is a reason to be suspicious.

Recently, a businessman was arrested in Brazil for such a scam. On his Mirror Trading International (MTI) platform, Johann Steynberg promised a return of 10% per month to those who put money there. That Ponzi, which operated in South Africa, paid investors on time until money stopped coming in and the fraudulent scheme collapsed.

On this, an important clarification: Ponzi schemes, as long as money comes in, possibly pay investors the agreed upon return. Many promoters of this type of system use the argument: “we always pay” or “I always got paid.”

Anyway, it is considered a scam. The system is unsustainable over time and, the moment new investors stop entering, it will inevitably collapse.

2) Emphasis on recruiting new members

As seen in the previous point, the key for a pyramid system to be sustained is the entry of new members (and, therefore, more money) constantly over time.

If an investment company persistently encourages its members to proselytize the company Or, as they say in the niche, to “prospect” or “offer memberships,” it is possible that the financial model used is a pyramid scheme.

The motivation is usually to form “your own business team.” This is a group of people seeking, in turn, new members for the cause. Each person who enters and participates in such a model, in turn becomes a victim and perpetrator, sometimes without even suspecting it.

A Ponzi scheme, by definition, requires the constant entry of new members to survive. Source: adobe.stock.

Apparently, that was the case with Arbistar, an alleged Ponzi of Spanish origin who (with an alleged trading bot as a front) presented a referral system to motivate the recruitment of new members. In September 2020, the company froze the accounts of its investors, arguing a computer failure. The case is under judicial investigation and it is presumed that the collapse of the pyramid scheme was what caused the payments to cease.

3) “Don’t check, believe”

An often repeated phrase in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem is “don’t believe, verify.” For example, on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms smart contracts are public and anyone with a knowledge of code can see how returns are generated, if any.

Instead, pyramid schemes, they are often based on faith, according to the biblical definition of the term: “conviction in what is not seen”. That blind trust, which may be useful for spiritual or metaphysical matters, is not useful when it comes to finances.

A company that develops a Ponzi scheme is unlikely to report clearly and auditably where its income comes from and the returns it offers. The adherents have no choice but to believe the word or the promises of their leaders.

If a company, for example, says that its returns come from unverifiable “trading bots” or from a team of specialists who – privately and secretly – make investments … it may be a fraudulent scheme.

4) Sale of products and services at exorbitant prices

As mentioned above, there are pyramid schemes that do not hide their condition at all (this is the case of the loom of abundance). On the other hand, there are other more elaborate ones, which hide it under the facade of the sale of some product or service.

In that sense they bear some resemblance to multi-level marketing (MLM) companies. The difference is that, in Ponzi schemes, the product or service offered is insignificant and / or is usually sold at an exorbitant price that does not correspond to its market value. What really matters is the financial investment.

For example, imagine a company that sells a webmail service that costs $ 1,000 and has a referral system that makes huge profits for new customers. Isn’t it suspicious that someone is going to pay such an amount of money for something that many companies offer for free or at a considerably lower price?

Or imagine a company that sells courses in trading, coaching, self-improvement or whatever, for thousands of dollars. Imagine also that this company promises the customer that they will get back the money paid (and even earn more money) through a system of “scholarships” and, furthermore, customers are encouraged to offer “educational memberships” to other people. Everything suggests that, quite possibly, it is a pyramid scheme.

Some Ponzi schemes disguise themselves as educational institutions (or any other type of company) to disguise their fraudulent status. Source: adobe.stock.

The day new investors stop entering these companies, the Ponzi system will inevitably collapse. As has happened on numerous occasions throughout history (starting with Carlo Ponzi’s own business at the beginning of the 20th century), Those who have put money on these platforms will not be able to get it back after the implosionon.

The remedy: don’t trust, check

All that said, it’s up to the reader to take control of their financial decisions. Before making any type of investment, it is healthy to evaluate risks, benefits, reputation of the company, what is said about the company, who are its leaders, and so on.

The aforementioned maximum bitcoiner is applicable in this case: “do not trust, verify”. Exercising the ability to doubt, question, investigate, inquire and even suspect is essential before putting money into an investment offering.