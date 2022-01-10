Premier League: Porto’s response to Tottenham by Luis Díaz

There’s no doubt Luis Díaz is the great hope of Porto in the transfer market, speaking of the large sum of money he would receive against the interest of several teams of the Premier League.

The last that was known about it was of an alleged offer that made Tottenham for 60 million euros. The London team wanted to get ahead of Liverpool to stay with the Colombian footballer.

But nevertheless, the sum did not convince Porto and rejected the money that the ‘Spurs’ put on the table.

The Portuguese set He stands firm with the money that he will be able to receive for Luis Díaz, taking into account the termination clause of 80 million euros.

So things, the way is free to be Liverpool the one that ends up signing Díaz.

During the past week it was said that the ‘Reds’ would pay for the left end about 72 million euros, which is much closer to what the Lusitanian group intends.

“I am very focused on the club and focused on the day-to-day. I’m happy to be here, we’re going to have a very good 2022“Said Luis Diaz at the weekend, after being the great figure of Porto against Estoril, making it clear that none of the rumors that are mentioned about him in the transfer market destabilize him.

As for Porto’s position, everything indicates that the club will stretch the rope as much as possible.

Has experience in this type of operation and he knows that he can get the most out of a player with the characteristics of the Colombian.