Price of the dollar today Monday, peso with little change

Today Monday, January 10, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4738 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.3709 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with little change compared to Friday’s closing, showing an appreciation of 0.09% or 1.8 cents, trading around 20.38 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709

: Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70

: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65

: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65

Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.06

Buy: $ 20.06 – Sale: $ 21.06 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00 Santander: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 40,314.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.11 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

