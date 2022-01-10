Prison for threatening a doctor in Malaga

Regional University Hospital of Malaga.

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to four months in prison and two years away for threatening a doctor who was treating him in the emergency room of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga. As reported by the Malaga College of Physicians, the events took place on January 8, when the doctor was about to examine the patient, who began to maintain a “hostile and aggressive attitude.”

The sentence, which has been made public after a speedy trial this Sunday morning in the City of Justice of Malaga, indicates that the doctor even received threats with phrases such as “I’m going to punch you and I’m going to knock down three teeth ”. After that, the security service of the health center appeared and the now convicted man maintained his hostility, which persisted even after the arrival of the National Police.

After filing the complaint, the doctor called the Urgent Care Telephone (TAU) of the College of Physicians of Malaga where he was treated by the lawyer of the corporation Gracia María González Tirado. The crime of threats is typified in article 169.2 of the Penal Code and the convicted person agreed. The restraining order includes the prohibition of approaching less than 200 meters from the victim, both from his home and from his work at the Regional Hospital, as well as the prohibition of communicating with him.

From the College of Physicians of Malaga they have reiterated their support for the emergency doctor. Thus, in the words of the president of the organization, Pedro Nava Infrared, “Attacks on doctors, whether physical or verbal, are never justified. Health professionals are not guilty of the health situation we are experiencing or its consequences. In the face of aggressions, zero tolerance ”, he stated and added that“ the attacked colleagues have all the support and respect of their School ”.

What should a doctor do when threatened?

To attend to the possible incidents that physicians may suffer, the College of Physicians has the Urgent Attention Telephone for cases of aggressions that are operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year, including Sundays and holidays. On the other end of the telephone line, the victim is assisted by the legal team of the College. Outside these hours, it is recommended to call 091 where assistance has improved thanks to the creation of health police interlocutors, agents specialized in this type of crime.