PSG would already have the replacement for Mbappé; Lukaku would be option A

Editorial Mediotiempo

Paris France / 09.01.2022 20:00:57





The PSG he does not get tired of being the protagonist of the latest transfer markets, that is why before the possible loss of Kylian Mbappé, who would leave as a free agent to Real Madrid, they already prepare one offer for your replacement, since it would come directly from the Premier League.

According to reports from the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the PSG there would already be came into contact with Romelu Lukaku, forward who has a ‘lawsuit with Chelsea’ to reinforce his team, as they know that he is an effective forward who can add to the collective and they hope that the negotiations will continue to tie it up soon.

The news of PSG and Lukaku

Inside of the PSG already they are getting used to the idea that Kylian Mbappé is not going to renew with the club, Well, for months they have tried to get me to renew with them but it just doesn’t give up; your destiny imminent would be the Real Madrid.

To lose to one of his best elements It will be hard for them, in this situation it is reported that the first option to cover their place would be Romelu Lukaku, 28-year-old Belgian striker who had a very good time for Inter Milan but what at Chelsea it has not taken off.

Lukaku it was criticism target after a few days ago I said that I was not happy at ChelseaWell, Tuchel had a different way of playing and he was not happy; received punishment for it.

“I’m not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I’m not happy and it’s normal (…) I have Inter in my heart and I hope to play there again. I want from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter ”, said the Belgian Tank.

After knowing his situation, the cited source has revealed that the PSG I would already have one tentative offer for Chelsea by Romelu Lukaku, as they would offer some 75 million euros to take him to Ligue 1.

PSG has attackers like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mauro Icardi, but it is known that the star of the team, at least in the last matches, is Mbappe, so it is rumored other options besides Lukaku, as Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski could also be options.

To