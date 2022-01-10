Rafael Alburquerque thinks about license for COVID-19

The former vice president of the Republic and an expert in labor law, Rafael Albuquerque reacted this Friday to the announcement made hours before by the Ministry of Public Health in which it establishes that the licenses for COVID-19 for outpatients will be for seven days.

“Medical leave will be 7 days, says the Health Minister. In other words, the duration of an illness is decreed. I had never seen it ”, wrote on Twitter.

The Dominican government decided this Friday by resolution to reduce to seven days the isolation time that a person diagnosed with COVID-19 must do, revealed Daniel rivera, Health Minister, and then ratified the Ministry of Health in a resolution.

The authorities explain that it will begin to count from the diagnosis of the disease and that the decision was made in light of the scientific evidence on the duration of the recovery of the omicron variant, the one currently predominant in the Dominican Republic.

“We are not talking about an inpatient. We are talking about those asymptomatic outpatients that you see being tested,” added Rivera.

Albuquerque’s tweet generated dozens of comments from his followers.

“Doctor, it is a resolution, it is not a decree, please correct the term,” one of them replied.

Others supported Albuquerque’s approach, considering that the things that only happen in this country are incredible, where, according to Public Health, diseases have mandatory expiration dates.