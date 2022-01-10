Raiders coach agrees they thought about drawing Chargers to eliminate Steelers

The regular season of the nfl ended with one of the most exciting matches that were presented in the entire campaign and that is that the Raiders vs Chagers came to this duel with the obligation to win yes or yes to advance to Playoffs, or failing that, tie and that would give the classification to both.

The Steelers They were very aware of this meeting, since they needed someone to win for them to advance, in case of a tie, those of Pittsburgh would be left out.

The match between Raiders and Chargers he left until overtime and those of Las Vegas they won thanks to a field goal with only three seconds left.

Rich Bisaccia, Raiders coach, accepted that they considered a tie for both teams to advance, however, admitted that one play changed all plans.

“Yes, we did think about it and discussed it at the time. We ran the ball in those last seconds and they didn’t ask for time out, surely they thought the same as us in letting the clock expire, “he commented.

.@Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia admits that they were considering going for a tie. #SundayNightFootballFinal pic.twitter.com/kujk0Iuewe – Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 10, 2022

“Then we had that great getaway (from Josh Jacobs) that put us in a field goal position to win it and we executed it. The truth is yes we seriously think about it (tie) seeing that they (Chargers) did not want to stop the clock to try something, “he finished.

In case the match had ended in a draw, without a doubt, a endless controversy, since there would have been talk of size.

Now, the Raiders will face the Bengals on Saturday in the Wild Card Round.

