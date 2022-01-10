Rebel Wilson hits sportswear with very inspiring photo

Rebel Wilson has managed to capture media attention not only for her work as an actress, which has led her to be one of the most recognized in the genre of comedy, in the last two years, the 41-year-old woman caused astonishment of all when deciding to lose weight and in November 2020 he shared that he had lost more than 30 kilos, news that shocked everyone after seeing the photos of his physical transformation.

“I reached the number I wanted and a month in advance. Although the important thing is not the number on the scale, but to feel healthy, I needed a specific measure to set a challenge for myself, and that was to reach 75 kilos ”, Rebel explained at the time.

(Rebel Wilson / Instagram)

Now, with the passage of time, the actress has joined the body positive trend and uses her social networks to share her impressive physical change and thus motivate other people to care about their health and their body. Such is the case of his most recent publication, which he made yesterday afternoon and entitled: “Rebel Riding.”

In the snapshot, the Australian showed off her complete sports outfit, which consisted of lycra leggings with a matching teal bra, as well as pale pink tennis shoes. The blonde who was staring intently at the camera, had her body leaning forward and was leaning on her thighs.

(Rebel Wilson / Instagram)

It was such a surprise that it caused, that due to the comments that its followers wrote, it has positioned itself as an inspiration for many of them: “You … you look … inspiring …”, with another who put: “Wow , you keep killing dedication “, and one more:” Show us that belly girl. You look golden. Really! Goddess Status ”.

The actress who suffered from overweight had a clear objective despite the fact that for a long time she tried to carry it out, to lose weight before turning 40, so she did not hesitate to take advantage of the health contingency that caused the expansion of Covid-19 during the last two years, to try one more time.

(Rebel Wilson / Instagram)

“It is never too late to improve yourself, to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. To everyone who’s trying to get a little better this week: go for it! Every part counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it, ”he wrote Wilson A few months ago on his Instagram account, making clear the powerful message he wants to send about his radical physical and lifestyle change.