report on the price of admission to the stadiums in the next National Series

The day before the price of the tickets to the games of the already close 61 National Baseball Series was known, the information published by the Villa Clara press is valid for the entire country and was corroborated by Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, National Commissioner of that sport.

Through his social networks, journalist Dairon Pérez Urbano stated that the price of admission to the stadiums in the 61 National Baseball Series will be $ 5, and could be higher in the boxes and areas of better comfort.

Next National Baseball Series will be played only during daytime

On the other hand, he pointed out that there will be a differentiation for children and students, according to Juan Reinaldo Pérez Pardo, National Commissioner for discipline from Villa Clara, although he did not specify those rates.

Also regarding the presence of the public in the facilities, he added that it will be according to the control that exists in each territory of the Covid-19.

About the price of the boxes in the stadiums, there has been a lot of talk in recent months after in a journalistic work of the Tunasvisión telecentre, the director of the “Julio Antonio Mella” Stadium in the province of Las Tunas recognized in front of the cameras that he did not Charging in freely convertible currency (MLC) to access those venues in said sports center is discarded, which is facing a repair process.

The director of the Stadium indicated then that this has not yet been determined, but the charge in MLC is not ruled out, since the box will be left with a high level of comfort.

The foregoing is not far from the projections of the Cuban government. Last October, the National Baseball Commissioner himself told the press that sports facilities and some Sports academies will be converted to new forms of economic management on the island, with the aim of making them financially autonomous and self-sustaining.

