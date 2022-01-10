Return to Rapture 2: FIRST PRINTS

Dystopia at the bottom of the sea

It will be the first time that we dedicate an entire article to a mod of the many that are in the workshop from Half-Life: Alyx, and we do it because Return to Rapture 2 is not only a playable campaign set in the city under the sea built by Andrew Ryan, but it is almost a port of the first Bioshock, since it has all the ingredients of the classic of Irrational games.

In March of this year, the modder Wim Buytaert published Return to Rapture, 8 episodes in which the beginning of that mythical adventure was recreated: the plane crash, the arrival at the lighthouse, the discovery of an underwater city whose society has collapsed, an attempt at paradise on the fringes of the surface world that ended in disaster.

That first mod It was set in that city, Rapture, and we found its main elements: Resuscitating Vitacámaras, art-deco styling, vending machines, Garden of the Gatherers, mentions of powers obtained with plasmids in modernist posters, failed experiments, audios recounting what happened there on portable recorders, etc.

Although the atmosphere was there, the storyline and gameplay had little to do with Bioshock and was pure Half-Life: Alyx. The enemies were the same as in Valve’s game: Combine soldiers, zombies, and the crabs that love to cling to your face. Also the weapons were the same, there was resin to collect and machines to use them to improve their characteristics. It is a great mod, with intense moments of action, yet it felt like a cross between two worlds, Rapture Y City 17.

Return to Rapture 2 It begins at the same point where we ended the first adventure, but very soon we discover that it is not continuous at all, that what we are going to live is a radically different experience, much bigger and more ambitious. To begin with, instead of 8 chapters this campaign will have a minimum of 12, of which I have played half and not in its final state. In fact, some of them evolved overnight, modifying decorative elements, lighting, correcting errors and even adding new playable mechanics or enemies.

This second mod is under development and can only be accessed by becoming Patreon from the mod’s development team, which means paying a minimum of € 4.24 per month (€ 3.5 + VAT). By paying that amount once, even if we unsubscribe later, we can download the 14 necessary files from the Workshop by Alyx on Steam. We can continue to support Wim Buytaert on a monthly basis or with other payment plans, obtaining as a reward that our name appears in the game or that one of the characters is based on a photograph of us.

If you have already spent the entire budget on Christmas gifts and you cannot contribute to the development of this project, you can still play it since it will be free when finished in February, maybe a little earlier. Well, you better have 5 euros clueless in a drawer or pocket of your pants, because after reading this article you will not be able to wait a single day to play Return to Rapture 2 if you are true fans of the first Bioshock and VR.

Meeting old enemies

The outside world is a mess, and under the sea … under the sea no one is going to cook us in a pan, but they are going to fry us (with gunshots) and they are going to freeze us, electrify or burn us. We will continue to meet soldiers, although their uniforms are new and fit more aesthetically with the environment. In this second mod there are no annoying headcrabs nor humans parasitized by them. In return we will have to face the Splicers, the crazed inhabitants of the city.

With their faces uncovered, deformed or hidden behind carnival masks, they will attack us with machetes, firearms or using the power of plasmids. Some can be made invisible, making their attacks unpredictable. In addition, it seems that some do not rest even after death. Let’s not forget that the original game was a shooter with touches of survival horror, so be prepared for intense shootings, the occasional scare and moments of tension.

Among those new enemies are the Big daddies and the sinister Little sisters. The first encounter with these two inhabitants of Rapture will be peaceful, a first contact in which we can choose to “harvest” the ADAM essence of the girl or free her from her slavery (opting for one decision or another modified the end of the original game ). The following will not be so quiet, and it would be better for us to sneak away if we meet one of these armored divers who babysit the beings that use the ventilation ducts to roam the city, extracting modified genetic material with their huge syringes.

As you see, this is pure Bioshock, as pure as the ADAM of the slugs discovered by Dr. Tenenbaum, thanks to which the genetics of the human being can be rewritten and achieve powers of incineration, freezing or the ability to launch electrical rays with the tips of the fingers. In this mod we will be able to obtain these capacities by injecting ourselves with plasmids, for which we will have to collect ADAM in different ways or by eating, without making them gross, all the slugs that we find.

New firearms and melee weapons

If in the first mod The weapons were the same as in Alyx and we also had the puzzle solving tool, now the latter disappears in this return to Rapture, and the design of our arsenal is very different. We can get a modernist design pistol or a Thompson submachine gun with drum ammunition, for example, and we will also get other non-permanent firearms.

In addition, we will be able to do what we did not have in Alyx: close combat. Very limited, yes, maybe better when the mod It is finished, but if we carry a machete or the classic Gordon Freeman lever we can hit the enemies. And yes, although it is not completely achieved (at least in this anticipated state), if we get enough ADAM and inject ourselves with a plasmid we will obtain certain powers.

The moments of shooting against soldiers are really intense. The surprise appearance of Splicers and fighting them is less satisfying, their movements are clumsy and they are not intelligent at all, but be careful not to receive a paralyzing electric shock, be scorched or frozen, they are tough enemies.

We can also face off against a Big Daddy, although it is not recommended unless we have a lot of ammunition or we have collected a lot of grenades or explosives. They are slow, they are clumsy, they have a tendency to get stuck with elements of the scene, but if they throw their piercing tip at you and you won’t dodge it, you will die instantly. If you manage to kill them, their Little Sisters will be at your mercy: will you save them or will you kill them to keep their ADAM?

More vending machines than in Japan

There are all those that appeared in Bioshock: the one from Ammo Bandit, Circus of Values, Gatherer’s Garden, Eve Dispensers, etc. The resin has been replaced by bills and coins that we can use to buy ammunition, health syringes, to listen to music in a jukebox, open ballot boxes to read the newspaper, tempt your luck at slot machines or discover our future from the lips of a mechanical fortune teller. Besides all those, there are more design machines steampunk that allow us to recycle garbage and turn it into useful objects (grenades, ammunition, syringes) and others that will inject us with health.

It is really satisfying to have to use them interactively: pick up a coin, insert it into the slot, hit the lever or press the corresponding button. It is the “magic” of Alyx’s VR mechanics transferred to Bioshock, everything has collisions and the hands adapt to the shape of the objects. Picking up a bomb made of dynamite sticks and a watch and having to wind it to start the countdown, set it down, and wait for it to explode is one of many. details that create immersion, which make us feel that we are really exploring Rapture, literally submerged in a city under the sea.

Graphics, sounds, duration

Visually, this mod It is surprising for the fidelity with which the essence of the game it honors has been captured, having taken a huge leap in quality compared to its first part. This is very evident if we compare how Vitacámaras or vending machines were drawn before with how we see them now.

The settings are magnificent: looking through the glass and seeing how fish, sharks and whales swim outside among skyscrapers and neon-lit billboards is to be spellbound for a while. I don’t know if the different neighborhoods of the city are exactly the same as in Bioshock, but they look like it: Arcadia, the Agricultural Fair, the Fort Frolic shopping center … the original game, like the Zoo, which is the point where I have stayed, I have not advanced any further because I have to figure out how to make an elephant drop the keycard to the next level.

I’ve been playing Return to Rapture 2 for almost an hour a day and haven’t finished it. It’s not that its duration is going to be longer than that of Alyx or Bioshock himself, I don’t think so, however, it’s long and it’s not easy, and it is appreciated to be able to save the game at all times without depending on the resurrection chambers, because we die if we are not careful. There is so much to do, touch, manipulate, objects to locate, recordings to listen to, clues to read (in English) that this mod it feels like a complete set, not a mere appendix.

I’ve also gotten stuck a few times for bugs (reported and solved), because I remember again that this stew still has a few weeks of cooking left. They have been minor failures, almost everything works fine, very well. The biggest problems I have found is some lack of coordination in the audio, in the voices, which by the way are very good. The sound section is brilliant, both in effects and in music.

conclusion

I have played many of the mods published for Half-Life: Alyx than the base game itself. There are some with good intentions and there are essential ones, better than many of the VR titles that are published on Steam for PC viewers. And then there is this Return to Rapture 2, who plays in another league, in that one in which a modder is able to mark a goal for the whole squad to that part of the video game industry that insists on ignoring virtual reality, in not developing VR versions of classic games that deserve it. From the shoulders of a giant as it is Alyx and from another how it was Bioshock, Wim Buytaert and his team of Patient 8 Games they are creating utopia, a VR mod that a note of 10 will fall short when finished.

We have tested it with HP Reverb G2 and with Quest 2 + Air Link.