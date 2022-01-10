Ricky Martin raises the temperature from the jacuzzi and poses without a bathing suit

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is back and ready to give it his all. He was in his native Puerto Rico for several days with his family where he spent the end of the year holidays with his parents and friends as well as her husband. Jwan yosef and the four children they have in common.

Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Now he returned to his work routine and decided to give a preview to his fans through social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers of all latittudes. “New song, new video, new moments, soon,” he wrote Ricky Martin in your last post.

Source link

