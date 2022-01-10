Ricky Martin raises the temperature from the jacuzzi and poses without a bathing suit

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is back and ready to give it his all. He was in his native Puerto Rico for several days with his family where he spent the end of the year holidays with his parents and friends as well as her husband. Jwan yosef and the four children they have in common.

Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Now he returned to his work routine and decided to give a preview to his fans through social networks where he accumulates more than 16 million followers of all latittudes. “New song, new video, new moments, soon,” he wrote Ricky Martin in your last post.

Ricky Martin in the hot tub. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Along with this phrase, Ricky Martin He posted a photo of himself from inside the hot tub and appears to have no clothes as well as no bathing suit. The singer has his hair perfectly combed as well as his beard. The Latin artist poses in profile while showing off one of the tattoos he has on his arm.

Fans immediately reacted to the sensual gaze of Ricky Martin from the bathtub and the publication was quickly filled with likes and thousands of comments in which they flatter her talent, beauty and charisma. “What a king my life”; “handsome”; “bombom” were some of the things they wrote to him.

Ricky Martin at the photoshoot. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

Previously, Ricky Martin He had shared other postcards of this same photo shoot, in these images he was seen lying on the water in the tub, wearing a bathing suit, and showed the tattoos he has on one of his legs. “One day at the office” he wrote on that occasion showing the backstage of the photoshoot.