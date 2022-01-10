Roger Martínez accused Liga MX of being against America and surprised the fans

Roger Martínez was one of those harmed in Club América’s draw against Puebla when he was expelled and accused Liga MX.

January 8, 2022 18:50 hs

Roger Martínez was another of the characters who had their focus on the negative aspect when he was expelled in the 1-1 draw of Club América against Puebla with a goal by Salvador Reyes and accused Liga MX through his Instagram profile.

The Colombian forward saw the red card in the match against The fringe after a stomp against one of the rival players, which earned him the second warning four minutes after the departure of Santiago Solari by decision of the referee Mejía.

Faced with this situation, the former Villareal player was surprised by the shots of a camera that was in the Cuahtémoc Stadium and decided to present the evidence through the stories on his Instagram profile.

“Incredible, but this is America. It’s against everything. Let’s go up,” accused the player born in Cartagena de Indias and ended up filing a complaint about the refereeing of Óscar Mejía in his debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

In this way, Roger Martínez continues to position himself as one of the elementary pieces in the consideration of Santiago Solari, although now both will seek to comply with his sanction in the MX League.