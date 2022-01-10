Santiago Solari receives bad news in America after his expulsion from Puebla

Santiago Solari lives a week of tension at Club América after having lost a series of reinforcements in the transfer market and after being sent off in the Clausura 2022 debut.

Santiago Solari’s shaky situation at Club América led to his expulsion in the 1-1 draw against Puebla when he protested energetically against referee Mejía and now received terrible news.

The Argentine strategist hopes to build a competitive squad in the 2022 Clausura Tournament and thus claim his name in the club after unsuccessful appearances in previous editions of Liga MX when he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

Now, the former Real Madrid coach was surprised in the last hours with terrible news about the possible decision of the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission that they would take to punish the coach.

As indicated by One Football: “in Article 31, Subsection K, the strategist could face a six-game suspension for entering the field of play without prior authorization, there is even the possibility that he may suffer a fine of 18 to 450 UMAs “.

On the other hand, Santiago Solari still has a fight with Santiago Baños to cover the exits of players such as Renato Ibarra, Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Ramón Juárez and Sebastián Córdova, given the insufficient hiring of Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos, who did not dispute the match against the Stripe.

The tension increases day after day in Coapa waiting for the Argentine coach to be able to maintain calm and temperance to structure a competitive squad in the 2022 Clausura Tournament to clean his image in Mexico.