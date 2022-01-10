Santiago Solari’s assistant sends a new indirect against Santiago Baños

After getting a bitter draw against the squad of Puebla, on the Day 1 of Clausura 2022, the technical body of the Eagles of America recognized the lack of reinforcements that the club is experiencing.

The azulcrema squad debuted with an incomplete squad, which has been hit by the casualties and absences of players who are out due to Covid-19 infections, muscle discomfort and adaptation periods.

Adame’s specific statements

Thus, Gilberto Adame Argentine strategist assistant Santiago SolariHe said at a press conference that they need to complete Coapa’s squad of players and must enrich a couple of positions.

“We work with what we have, the ideal would be to shore up a couple of positions, but this is reality and we assume it as such,” he said.

Las Águilas and the complex hiring period

A few weeks ago, the names of Brian Ocampo Y Alejandro Zendejas they sounded loudly to reinforce the team, however the signing of the Uruguayan player was complicated by issues that arose with the player’s representative.

Regarding the case of Zendejas, the situation is not resolved yet but it is still an option despite the fact that it has already been presented with Necaxa and so far, there are no more updates on the matter.

Gilberto Adame defended his own

The auxiliary pointed out that “what happened to Solari was a manifestation of impotence” and added that Roger Martinez he is one of the hardest hit players.