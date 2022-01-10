Sarah Luebbert revealed why she stayed at Club América

Hailing from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Sarah Luebbert was one of the most interesting reinforcements America Femenil had last year. Since her arrival in Liga MX at the intersection with Necaxa on August 30, the American has won the hearts of the fans for her performances at Las Aguilácticas.

Because the agreement with the Chicago Red Stars was that he had to return to his league by the beginning of 2022, it seemed that his time with the capital team was going to end with nine games and three goals. For this reason, the American people were pleasantly surprised when the player informed that she was going to stay in El Nido this season.

Until now, it was known that managers had done everything possible to retain her, but the fact that she had the last word regarding her future was hidden. In a recent interview with “Récord”, The 24-year-old claimed that the American club allowed her to decide what she wanted to do.

“Chicago Red Stars has supported me at all times in this stage, they gave me the opportunity to make the decision, and I think the best thing was to extend my contract here”, he claimed. Sarah believes that women’s soccer in our country has great potential and plans to use it to get to wear the United States team jersey.

The Liga MX Femenil begins for America

Last Friday, the 2022 Clausura Tournament began with the triumph of Cruz Azul in his visit to Mazatlán. The aquiline team had to wait until this Monday for their debut, in which they will face Atlas at the Azteca Stadium from 7:00 pm, match in which Luebbert hopes to score his fourth goal with the cream-blue shirt.