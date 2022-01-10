SCIENCE – They find the fossil of a 10-meter sea dragon in an English lagoon

The fossilized remains of Britain’s largest ichthyosaur, known as the “sea dragon”, have been discovered in the Rutland Water nature reserve.

It is the largest and most complete skeleton of its kind found to date in the UK and also it is believed to be the first ichthyosaur of its species (called Temnodontosaurus trigonodon) found in the country.

The ichthyosaur was discovered by Joe Davis, conservation team leader at Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, during the routine drainage of a lagoon island to reshape the landscape at Rutland Water in February 2021.

The ichthyosaur is roughly 180 million years old and, with a skeleton that is around 10 meters long and a skull that weighs about a ton, it is the most complete large ichthyosaur ever found in Britain.

Ichthyosaurs first appeared about 250 million years ago and became extinct 90 million years ago. They were an extraordinary group of marine reptiles that ranged in size from 1 to over 25 meters in length, and resembled dolphins in general body shape.

The fragile remains of the huge skeleton were carefully excavated in August and September 2021 by a team of expert paleontologists led by Dean Lomax, a world ichthyosaur expert, and conservative paleontologist Nigel Larkin.