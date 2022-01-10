Sergio Garrido obtains the governorship

What happened in the elections in Barinas, Venezuela? 3:46

(CNN Spanish) – The Regional Electoral Office of the State of Barinas informed in a press conference that with 97.40% of the data scrutinized from the elections held this Sunday, the candidate of the Democratic Unity Table, Sergi Garrido, will be the next governor of the state.

According to the Office, Garrido had obtained 172,497 votes, 55.36% of the total counted, compared to the official Jorge Arreaza, who obtained 128,583 votes, 41.27%.

Earlier this Sunday, the ruling party candidate for the governorship of the Barinas state in Venezuela, Jorge Arraza, wrote on Twitter that “The information we receive from our PSUV structures indicates that, although we increased the vote, we have not achieved the objective.”

He added: “I heartily thank our heroic militancy. We will continue to protect the Barinese people from all spaces.”