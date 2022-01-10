She is the Mexican actress and protagonist of ‘Vecinos’ who fell in love with Elvis Presley, ‘El Rey del Rock’

Elvis Aaron Presley, better known as Elvis presley, was one of the most important musical icons of rock, who due to his career and legacy, has earned the nickname of The King of Rock and Roll.

His songs were a key piece for rock and roll to be considered a musical genre. In the 70’s he managed to impose a legacy of concerts and songs, but also an ideology and a lifestyle in society, so his career was full of curiosities and eccentric stories to remember.

One of the most popular were his dances, which for many years were thought to pervert society; However, her look was also relevant to many attendees, due to her hairstyles and the dye in her black hair that she used to forget about her natural blonde look.

His stage costumes were always flashy, so at the end of his career he wore a cape to represent his reign in rock.

With his fame and money, Elvis Presley had mansions, a house and more than 100 cars, as well as the first Pink cadillac that was made, so vehicles were his biggest hobby besides music.

Elvis Presley fell in love with this Mexican actress

The famous actress Macaria, known as Doña Magna in the series Neighbors, captivated Elvis Presley with her beauty.

On some occasion he said that he met The king at an event they both attended, and just by looking at her the interpreter of Suspicious Minds He was hooked on the physical attractiveness of the Mexican actress.

When they talked, his captivating personality ended up making Elvis fall in love.

The actress did not want to give more details about her affair and she decided to keep her memories with the greatest rock and roll legend just for her: “only I know if there was romance or not.”

According to various media of the show, Elvis was attracted to her and they saw each other on several occasions, so it is very likely that a romance has emerged between them.

Delia Beatriz De la Cruz Delgado, better known as Macaria, was born on December 20, 1949. During her artistic career, she has excelled in film, theater and television, as well as working as a producer and writer.

He has participated in multiple and television series, his most recent role being that of Magda Lopez Perez, in the successful production Neighbors.

