Sidney Poitier, African-American actor loses his life and Hollywood in mourning | AFP

The world of cinema is mourning for the loss of a historical person in the industry, the first great actor Afro-American Sidney Poitier has lost his life to his 94 years of age as confirmed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

The famous actor became the first colored star nominated to an award from the academy with “The Defiant Ones” (Fugitives) created in 1958 and some years later managed to win the Oscar to best Actor for his great performance in “Lilies of the field” (The lilies of the valley), 1963.

The actor reached the fame then play various roles between the 50s and 60s, a very difficult time to go to attention in which racism still existed.

With his classics “Guess who’s coming to dinner”, “In the heat of the night” and “To the teacher with love”, he managed to set the example and achieve success as an actor, seeking to leave behind stereotypes.

Besides, I also know that no other Oscar more in the year of 2002 with his extraordinary performances and his dignity, style and intelligence.









In social networks, celebrities are mourning the loss and have described that for many it has been an example to follow, Oprah Winfrey also thanked to see him known personally and professionally by placing a message in which he expressed that he had a soul in order that he will always appreciate.

Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o were some of the actors who proclaimed to fire him on their personal accounts.

Rest in peace Sidney Poitier, the world of cinema will remember you forever and much more of the equality movement, we wish your family and friends prompt resignation.