Sinéad O’Connor lives the sudden loss of Shane, her son

Sinéad O'Connor, they locate the singer's son, dead

Sinéad O’Connor, goes through the most difficult moment when losing her son, Shane, whom he fired in the middle of an emotional message.

The singer Irish and Muslim religion, Sinéad O’Connor, loses one of her four children after Shane’s sudden departure was made known: “She decided to end her earthly anguish today,” the artist said in a recent message.

Best known for her dazzling performance on the theme, “Nothing Compares 2 U“, in 1990, written by Prince, Sinéad O’Connor, lives the sad departure of her son, Shane, only 17 years old.

The facts would be reported last Friday, a few hours after the own “singer-songwriter“report to the authorities the disappearance of his youngest son, who appeared on Instagram under the name @shanemcgowanofficial.

Photo: Instagram Capture



Later, the police would close the investigation for “disappearance”, after according to reports, they located a body in the eastern coastal city of Bray, about 20 kilometers south of Dublin.

The 55-year-old famous Sinéad Marie Bernadette O’Connor, born on December 8, 1966, used her Twitter account to express her feelings about the loss of her son:

My beautiful son, Nevi´im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby I love you very much. Please rest.

It is worth mentioning that previously, the “Grammy Award Winner“He would have gone to social networks to ask his son not to hurt himself. Apparently, he specified that the minor had been hospitalized after two attempts to kill himself.

Shane was the product of the relationship between the native of Glenageary, Ireland and the Irish musician Donald Lunny.

In the middle of the news, the artist, who in 2017, changed her name to Magda Davitt and after her conversion to Islam, became Shuhada ‘Davitt, shared some thoughts and annoyances about the departure of her son.

My attorney received this from Tusla’s attorney. Can Tusla finally take into account that my son is not called ‘the remains’? His name is Shane, said the same artist.

The celebrity, who would come from an abusive family in Ireland, would always be open about her own struggle with a mental illness.

The also mother of Roisin Waters, Jake Reynolds and Jeshua Bonadio, blames the Irish state for the departure of her son, which she would express forcefully through a publication on the aforementioned platform.

God forgive the Irish state because I never will.

According to other reports circulating, Shane would have disappeared last Thursday after leaving a medical center where he was under surveillance due to the risk of taking his own life.

O’Connor directly blamed the Health Service Executive (HSE), that is to say, the public system in that country, involving Tusla and the Irish children’s and family agency.