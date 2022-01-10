Six big digital trends to follow in 2022

According to recent research by McKinsey, 2021 was a transformative year: people, corporations and society began to look ahead to influence its future rather than simply survive the present.

It was the year that premature hopes for herd immunity, an end to pandemic shutdowns, and a return to normalcy were dashed, at least for now. But aside from the Great Social Media Quit, during which exhausted Gen Z workers quit their jobs on TikTok and Instagram, the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the introduction of the metaverse, the world’s billionaires. in space they were as rich and productive in business and technology as ever.

While it is difficult to make accurate predictions in the unpredictable environment that we have been experiencing for the past two years, the coming year will bring many surprises. Here are six digital trends that will influence life in 2022.

Platforms will focus on privacy and quality of content in feeds. Despite recent public criticism, Facebook is likely to grow in membership and in revenue.

With an eye to privacy and content quality, all major social media platforms will likely have updated their privacy policies and adjusted their algorithms by the end of 2022. Due to the demand for robust and engaging content, a new tribe of Creative influencers will grow rapidly and have a great impact on brand and engagement.

Thanks to the growing popularity of short form video content, Instagram and TikTok are likely to witness an increase in ad spend in 2022 and Instagram will continue to grow beyond its 50% share of ad revenue. Underutilized social media marketing components such as customer service and relationship management will soon thrive on these platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a brand name change to “Meta” in October 2021, indicating Facebook’s desire to shape the metaverse transformation. The term refers to the possibilities of virtual and augmented reality. Some call it a shared virtual space accessible through virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, or smartphone apps.

Users can interact, socialize, explore and create content in the virtual environment and monetize their virtual transactions using blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The metaverse (or 3web) is intrinsically linked to NFTs and cryptocurrencies, which market interactions by creating or selling digital artifacts. In 2022, 3web is expected to be a big business problem and supported by major brands like Nike, Adidas, Gucci, Prada, Puma, Microsoft, and others.

The use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) increased in 2021 and will continue in 2022. A new value exchange mechanism in the global online economy, NFTs have changed the value and function of all digital assets and works of art.

From a fad to a new economy, NFTs have created what Harvard Business Review calls “digital facts.” In the digital realm, NFTs are unique assets that can be bought and sold like any other. Tokenization is the process of converting significant data, such as an account number, into a random string of characters known as a token that, if compromised, has no significant value. These digital tokens can be used to buy physical things like real life paintings or virtual assets like digital art, in-app purchases, and even virtual properties.

The Frankfurt School Blockchain Center predicts a US $ 1.5 trillion (£ 1.1 trillion) market for tokenized assets in Europe over the next three years. Real estate, debt, bonds, stocks, copyrights, real art, virtual art, and collectibles are examples of assets that can be tokenized.

Without a doubt, this is a great step towards achieving one of the main promises of financial inclusion of cryptocurrencies. Investing in alternative or traditional assets is sometimes out of reach or too expensive. Crowdfunding and Fintech – financial technology used to deliver automated and improved financial services – will allow investors of all sizes to participate in a wide range of assets.

AI could very well change the way we conceptualize, create and enjoy food or look for work. Michael Spranger, COO of Sony’s artificial intelligence team, explains that labor shortages have led many organizations to use artificial intelligence to expand the way they screen and evaluate job applicants. He also notes that some of the most exciting applications of artificial intelligence in gastronomy will enhance the imagination and creativity of chefs and culinary experts beyond what is possible today. And robots like Flippy are already flipping burgers at McDonalds and other restaurants.

5G and the new Wi-Fi 6 standard will allow for a faster connection, which is crucial if the world wants to embrace these new digital trends. Jerry Paradise, vice president of product management at Chinese technology company Lenovo, said that 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are more than just speed: “Future applications will include smart cities, the Internet of Things and vehicle-to-vehicle communications, which would ideally improve traffic flow and safety ”.

According to Lenovo, working from home will become more “hybrid” as consumers and organizations continue to think beyond the office. A vast majority of IT executives look forward to working out of the office in the future, with smaller, smarter devices, as well as wireless and noise-canceling headsets. Hybrid employees can video conference and make phone calls not just from home, but anywhere.

With the workplace ready to change, skills will be next. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2022, new occupations will account for 27% of large corporate employee bases, while technologically obsolete positions will shrink from 31% to 21%.

The change in the division of labor between humans, computers and algorithms has the potential to eliminate 75 million current job openings and generate 133 million new ones. Data analysts, software and application developers, e-commerce specialists, and social media specialists will be in high demand.

Many “human” jobs are expected to grow, such as customer service, organizational development, and innovation management. Therefore, far from “taking away our jobs”, AI will create jobs and guarantee employment in a variety of different fields.

*Theo Tzanidis, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of the West of Scotland