Sold out in just 12 minutes

We met him just a few days ago at CES in Las Vegas, and as has already happened with other similar models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Tesla Cybertruck or its older brother the GMC Hummer EV, the new Chevrolet Silverado EV has become a success already in its first hours of life. And it is that since its premiere version First Edition whose Bookings they opened last Wednesday only it took 12 hours to fully deplete.

Electric pick-ups conquer America

It has been GM’s own CEO Mary Barra, which has confirmed the news to Bloomberg, which confirms that the public is once again interested in this type of new batch electric pick-ups. The brand has not detailed how many copies they plan to produce of this Chevrolet Silverado EV First EditionAlthough seeing the trend with other models of this class is not a surprise and makes it clear that this new 100% electric Silverado is also going to have a lot of pull in the American market.

The most performance and equipped version

Be that as it may, Chevrolet plans to launch this Chevrolet Silverado EV RST First Edition in fall 2023 with a price of $ 105,000, about 92,936 euros at the exchange rate for what will be the top-of-the-range version of the future Silverado EV family with a power of 673 hp power and 1057 Nm accompanied by the latest generation of GM Ultium batteries, an adaptive air suspension or all-wheel steering, and all this with a 0 to 100 km / h in about 4.5 seconds.

