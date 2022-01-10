Steelers win in Baltimore and have life; now depends on the SNF

Ben roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have life.

A 36-yard field goal from Chris boswell 1:56 left in overtime gave “Big Ben” and the Steelers a 16-13 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore, keeping Pittsburgh’s hopes of playing in the postseason alive.

After Indianapolis’s surprise loss at Jacksonville, now all the Steelers need is for the Chargers-Raiders game not to end in a draw. Los Angeles visits Las Vegas on Sunday Night Football.

This Sunday was, presumably, Roethlisberger’s last game in the regular season. But apparently not from his illustrious career.

The “Big Ben” completed 30 of 44 for 244 yards, with a touchdown pass and an interception in the win over the Ravens.

In overtime, Roethlisberger commanded a 15-play, 65-yard offensive drive at 4:28 to set the scene where Boswell became the Steelers’ hero.

With the loss, the Ravens are officially eliminated and end a three-year streak with a ticket to the Playoffs.

The defensive battle

A getaway from Tyler huntley The 22-yard drive brought the Ravens closer to Pittsburgh’s 22nd. The young Baltimore quarterback scored the first and goal with another run, now eight yards.

A rude punishment to the passer of Cameron heyward kept the offensive series alive, but Tj watt he spoiled the drive with a sack and a deflected pass.

A field goal from Jason tucker 24-yard hitter tied the game, 3-3, on the last play of the first half.

Watt tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks in a single season, which he achieved Michael Strahan, of the Giants, in 2001.

The first half of this defensive battle at M&T Bank Stadium ended with three exchanges, two third-down conversions and seven punts between the teams.

The interception that changed everything

The first touchdown of the game came when the third quarter clock read 12:32.

Latavius ​​murray he ran for 46 yards down the middle of the field to give the Ravens a 10-3 lead.

It was the longest scoring run for Baltimore since 2014.

Murray had runs of 27 and 22 yards on back-to-back plays, but when the Ravens looked like they were putting the game out of Pittsburgh’s reach, Cameron sutton intercepted in the diagonals a pass from Huntley directed to the tight end Mark Andrews.

Two offensive series later, Pittsburgh finally entered the end zone.

Roethlisberger commanded a 10-play drive, which ran for 50 yards in 5:13 and finished with a six-yard touchdown pass to Chase claypool for the 13-10 in favor of the visitors.

Tucker tied it at 1:13 in regular time with a 46-yard kick and Baltimore was getting ready for its fourth definite game in overtime of the season, a new franchise record.

The extension

The first offense in overtime was by the Ravens, but it failed in seven plays.

Roethlisberger then led a long 15-play series, which included a fourth-down conversion (10-yard pass to Ray-Ray McCloud through Baltimore 31) and a 15-yard breakaway from the rookie Najee harris that left Pittsburgh in the Ravens 16.

Then “Big Ben” on his knees, the two-minute break and Boswell’s winning field goal.

Now, hope the Chargers and Raiders don’t tie in Las Vegas.