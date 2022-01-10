Stephen Hawking, this was his last project to leave Earth

Before leaving, the scientist showed his support for the project Breakthrough starshot, which includes sending a small probe to Alpha Centauri in just over 20 years, traveling at a fraction of the speed of light.

“Such a device could reach Mars in less than an hour, or reach Pluto in days, pass Voyager in less than a week and reach Alpha Centauri in just over 20 years, “Hawking told the Daily Mail at the time.

Just for perspective, a spacecraft could take more than 20,000 years to get there today.

The concept of Breakthrough starshot It consists of launching a mothership with a load of thousands of nano-spacecraft (just a few centimeters in size and a few grams in weight), which will be released when in orbit.

Once released, high-powered lasers from Earth would send a beam of light to drive the sails of the nano-ships once deployed, and in this way accelerate their maximum speed in minutes, achieving an average of up to 100 kilometers per second.

The ships would head to Alpha Centauri in search of a planet with characteristics similar to Earth, where they will try to perform the feat of bringing nano-ships closer to a distance of 1 astronomical unit (150 million kilometers) of the planet to obtain high-quality graphical data and evaluate its conditions.

Albert Einstein once imagined himself riding on a ray of light, and his thought experiment led him to the theory of special relativity. Now, a little over a century later, we have the opportunity to achieve a significant fraction of that speed, and only in this way will we be able to reach the stars on the time scale of a human lifetime. It is exciting to get involved in such an ambitious project “, he stressed Hawking in 2017.

The feat seems complex, however, it continues. It remains to be expected whether Stephen Hawking, one of humanity’s most brilliant minds, was right.