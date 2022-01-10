Summary Chivas 3-0 Mazatlán | Chivalácticas debut with everything in 2022

The Chivas began to beat drum on Clausura 2022 and with incomplete equipment they beat Mazatlán FC 3-0 on a Sunday where the Guadalajara people confirmed that what was shown in the preseason was not a joke and they are ready to fight for the title.

With an insane first half close in which they made three goals in a six minute span, Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team started with the right foot and also with great news, since Alexis Vega, one of the scorers, celebrated and sent the message that he will stay in the cast and there will be contract renewal.

Michel Leaño sent an alignment with a lot of young people and youth squad, so Chivas came out overwhelming to the field of the Akron Stadium. On the other hand, Mazatlán FC did not have a good afternoon, facing the Flock is still difficult for him, he does not know the victory in four games and although he held on, he simply could not.

This was Chivas 3-0 Mazatlán

Proof of this was the first center at minute 5, from Eduardo Torres to César Huerta, who in the Mazatlan area headed and was saved by Nicolás Vikonis in a good way. Miguel Ponce had faith at 10 ‘with a shot inside the area and again the Uruguayan goalkeeper appeared to stop Pocho.

The minutes followed and at 43 ‘, Angel Zaldívar he entered the gun area and was fouled by Néstor Vidrio to mark himself penal and thus begin with the Sinaloan hecatomb. The same forward took the ball and put the instep to send the ball to the left side of Vikonis’ goal to make the 1-0.

Those from Mazatlán barely settled in and at 45 ‘, Eduardo Torres made it 2-0 with a great goal. Lalo had the ball in the half circle of the visiting area and with three fingers he raised the ball to score on Vikonis and thus ignite the Akron Stadium even more.

It seemed that they were going to rest, but no. Vega made it 3-0 by masterfully collecting an impossible free kick for Vikonis and giving Chivas a further advantage. In his celebration, kissed the shield And he sent the message that he will stay, so the novel of his contract renewal seems soon to be coming to an end.

In the second half, and with nothing to rescue in the first half, Mazatlán had its first goal play at 50 ‘in a bear by Nicolás Benedetti, who could not give the ball a good direction and sent it over the top.

Beñat San José sent his reinforcement, the Chilean League scorer, Gonzalo Sosa, to the field, but the three goals received in the first period were a hard blow for those of Sinaloa, from which they no longer got up.

The jewel debuted: Sebastián Pérez Bouquet

Already with the 3-0, Marcelo Michel Leaño debuted the young squad player, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, the jewel of the rojiblancas Basic Forces when entering change at 85 ‘with 188 on the numbers. The home element, who serves as an attacking midfielder, came close to scoring, but Vikonis blocked a shot in the area with his foot.