summer 2022 | tips | feeding | patients | diabetes | Summer 2022: Four Healthy Eating Tips for Diabetes Patients | LIFE

With the arrival of summer and the holidays At the beginning of the year there are usually variations in food consumption, to which is added the increase or decrease in physical activity and changes in routine; all this could lead to problems in the control of patients with diabetes, who must take into account certain precautions to avoid an abrupt increase in glucose and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

For him Dr. Alberto Quintanilla, Endocrinologist at the Delgado Clinic and diabetes specialist, excess food or alcohol in these patients could cause a decompensation emergency. “For this reason, it is necessary that, in addition to maintaining strict control of their disease, they pay attention to symptoms that could indicate an alteration in glucose, such as thirst or excessive urination, rapid weight loss, itchy skin or blurred vision. In addition, if you identify any of these signs, you should go immediately to the doctor ”.

LOOK: Obesity: Tips to Prevent Overweight

Quintanilla provides some recommendations that people with diabetes should have in their lifestyle:

Regularly check glucose. For these patients, it is necessary to know the sugar level in their body before consuming food and beverages. To do this, they can make use of a glucometer, a tool that allows you to measure the level of glucose in the blood.

For these patients, it is necessary to know the sugar level in their body before consuming food and beverages. To do this, they can make use of a glucometer, a tool that allows you to measure the level of glucose in the blood. Avoid consuming sugar. A person with controlled diabetes can indulge in certain tastes, such as consuming a dessert, as long as it is not sweetened or that a traditional sugar substitute is chosen, such as sucralose or stevia.

A person with controlled diabetes can indulge in certain tastes, such as consuming a dessert, as long as it is not sweetened or that a traditional sugar substitute is chosen, such as sucralose or stevia. Limit the consumption of alcohol. Due to the diuretic effect that alcoholic beverages have, which can lead to dehydration and, consequently, to the concentration of glucose or sugar in the blood, it is recommended to avoid its consumption or limit it at specific times, such as a toast.

Due to the diuretic effect that alcoholic beverages have, which can lead to dehydration and, consequently, to the concentration of glucose or sugar in the blood, it is recommended to avoid its consumption or limit it at specific times, such as a toast. Eat a balanced diet. All meals should include protein, carbohydrates, fat, vitamins, and minerals.

According to the specialist, following these tips will allow patients to enjoy the summer and their vacations without compromising their health. “People with diabetes don’t need to isolate themselves. Part of his therapy also consists of maintaining his mental health and, for this, continuing with his day to day and sharing special moments with family and friends is very important. In addition, these suggestions not only benefit those with this pathology, but also the general public ”, indicates.

Finally, it highlights the need for patients to follow their treatments continuously and attend periodic medical check-ups, in order to have good control of diabetes and any complications can be identified in time.