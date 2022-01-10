Suspect of child sexual abuse could have victims in 10 states, including NY and NJ – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know A man arrested on child sexual abuse charges last month in Tennessee could have victims in nine other states, a prosecutor said Monday.

TENNESSEE – A man arrested on child sexual abuse charges last month in Tennessee could have victims in nine other states, a prosecutor said Monday.

Ryan Andrew Meyung, 30, was charged in December with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related charges, Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said in a statement.

An investigation led local law enforcement to partner with Homeland Security Investigations and all agencies believe there may be more victims in Tennessee, as well as in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. according to the statement.

Meyung ran an Indiana-based business called Live Your Dreams MX, which involved him traveling the US to build motocross tracks and teach kids about the sport of motocross, Pinkston said.

Additionally, Meyung has connections with various youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries. Pinkston’s office declined to name the organizations, but said the connections had Meyung traveling across the country.

After stories about Meyung’s arrest, people from other states contacted investigators in the case about possible criminal law violations regarding Meyung and other children, Pinkston said.

WTVC-TV reports that the Tennessee charges involve three children. An affidavit says two boys accused Meyung of locking them inside a bus and sexually assaulting one of them, according to the station. Another boy told his father that Meyung, who was a friend of the family, had had inappropriate behavior towards him, WTVC-TV reported.

Pinkston urged anyone with information on Meyung to contact Homeland Security Investigations.

Meyung remains incarcerated in Hamilton County in southeastern Tennessee. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.