Tania Báez divorces her husband Francis Jiménez

After more than seven years of relationship, the communicator Tania baez made public today the separation from his sentimental partner Francis Jimenez.

Tania baez secured through your account at Instagram They have been separated for seven months and signed the divorce three months ago.

Video posted by Tania Báez on Instagram account.

Post by Tania Báez

I have months to do this post but there was a duality in me.

Is it necessary to explain it?

What if I leave it to time?

And it gained the respect that I have for you.

I have led a public life for more than 35 years, many of you have enjoyed my achievements, I have also shared some of my moments of pain and I have felt you celebrate in some cases and in others accompany me with your words.

My life and my family have entered the hearts of many of you

For some time now, through these platforms they have asked me insistently about my relationship as a couple and to close the assumptions, I share that 7 months ago I made the decision to separate and 3 months ago we signed the divorce.

This theme is defined with this message and I continue with new and valuable learnings, enjoying all the gifts and blessings that fill my life.

Thank you for the respect and consideration of always.

I close this post with the phrase of a song that I love, which reflects the certainty that is in my heart, “the happiest days have not come” … I am ready for them!

